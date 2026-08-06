2nd Year LB Compares Departed Davis to Returning Elliss

The New Orleans Saints linebacking corps lost their leader from last year, Demario Davis, who left in free agency to rejoin the Jets in the off season.

In the 2025 draft, perhaps with the forethought of losing their defensive captain, the club drafted Oklahoma backer Danny Stutsman in the 4th round.

In his rookie year, he played in all 17-games for New Orleans, piling up 53-tackles. Now, before you start thinking, "Yeah, but they were all special teams junk."

Nope.

Stutsman totaled 13-special teams stops. His other 40-tackles were from playing defense, mostly as a second and third string linebacker. In fact, the Boca Raton native would end up playing nearly half the defensive snaps in the last two weeks of the season.

Second Year in Staley D Makes a Difference

Already, we've talked with Pete Werner and Saints returnee Kaden Elliss. Stutsman thinks his second year, under second year defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, is ready to take off.

"It's incredible," Stutsman bragged. "I think that transition from the first year we were trying to learn the defense, now the second year, you know the defense, you what you're expecting and you can really just play fast. There's no second guessing. There's no hesitation."

In fact, the Oklahoma alum feels he's in store for a huge jump in his play.

"I think every year that you're in a system there's an expectation that you should improve and really grow," Stutsman shared. "I think last year was alright. I made some plays. Now, you really want to take it to the next level."

Saints Runners are Like a Sharpening Steel

Part of what's making the 2024 consensus All-American better is the Saints top-notch running game.

"I think we have an elite group of guys," Stutsman effused. "From Travis (Etienne, Jr) to Alvin (Kamara), all the way to the guys we just brought in, there's a lot of playmakers over there. They're fast. They're strong, and they can really do it all."

Comparison: Demario to Kaden

When speaking to how to compare the styles of the departed Davis and the returning Elliss, Stutsman said they are not the same.

"Completely different," the second year man told the media. "Demario (Davis) is very serious, very professional all the time. Kaden, he's a pro as well, but you can joke around a little bit more with him and you're not worried about getting fined or anything like that.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Kaden is incredible, dude," Stutsman offered. "He's awesome to be around. I heard a lot of great things before he got here. Being with him has been a pleasure.

"When you bring a guy like Kaden Ellis in, he's does something a lot differently," Stutsman continued. "He's really good at rushing the passer...I think he's the best linebacker in the league (at getting to the quarterback). Last year, Brandon Staley tried to blitz us linebackers a lot. So, when you have a guy like Kaden, you can really utilize his skill set, you get a lot of matchups with running backs that are hard to defend."

Training Camp Update

Here is the schedule through the weekend:



- Thursday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. CLOSED PRACTICE

- Friday, Off Day

- Saturday, 9:00-10:30 a.m. (SOLD OUT)

- Sunday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. (SOLD OUT)

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