Saints Linebacking Corps Changes, but Stays the Same

When you lose someone like linebacker Demario Davis to free agency, you better be ready with someone else to fill that roll. The Saints feel like they've done just that by bringing back an alumnus, Kaden Elliss, who signed a 3-year, $33-million contract with New Orleans in March.

Excitement to have Elliss Back

Davis' former linebacker mate, Pete Werner is excited to have Elliss back in the fold.

"Feels good," Werner said after the third day of training camp. "I feel like it's like five years ago, playing next to each other. He's such a driving force on this defense, and I'm excited to see that.

"Obviously, it's hard to, you know, miss a guy like Demario. That's going to be a guy that's hard to replace, especially with his leadership, but Kaden, I mean, I'm so excited about it. His leadership and just the way he plays the game, the way he can affect the quarterback is something I'm really looking forward to."

Happy for Buckeye Teammate

Werner was asked about Chris Olave's contract extension, which was announced late this week, and the sixth year linebacker went back in his memory when he first saw his fellow Buckeye arrive on campus at Ohio State.

"I think of Chris back when he was 140 pounds, when he first showed up to Ohio State. The amount of strides he's made to where he is now. He's such a huge part of this team, so to see something like that, I'm so excited for him.

"Chris is one of the most consistent guys that you're going to see on this team. He's always going to bring the juice. He's going to be in the right place. To be honest, it inspires guys like me, where I'm trying to be consistent like Chris. If he's bringing it every day, why am I not? Chris, he's a guy that you want to be around. I think that you guys can notice that as well."

Leadership Emerges

As Werner and Elliss work their way into a linebacking unit, the former Buckeye sees leadership beginning to blossom by one of the men in front of him, edge rusher Chase Young.

"Chase is making huge strides in his game, specifically, but more as a leader, "Werner told the media. "I think especially with his communication, how vocal he is on and off the field has helped us tremendously.



"Chase is the type of guy that everybody's going to listen to him," Werner continued. "Whatever he says, young players are going to see that. I'm going to hear it, and it's going to change and make our defense go in a different way. So the way that he's performing, the way that he's transitioned as a leader, it's only going to help this team."

Which pushes Werner to become more of a leader as well.

"I've always been a guy that's lead by example" Werner explained. "I go out there and do my part, and other guys are going to see that. That's still true, but being in the system, you start to develop a voice, and you want to be a guy that the guys can rely on. I see myself in that position, not only making plays on the field, but helping guys off the field and uniting this defense together."

Training Camp Update

Saturday is an off day from the fields. Another day of shells on Sunday as fans will get to watch from sold-out bleachers again. Monday, the Saints strap on the pads, but that is also a sold out venue. Here is the schedule through August 7:



- Saturday, Off Day

- Sunday, 9:00-10:30 a.m. Practice in shells (Tickets sold out)

- Monday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. 1st Day of Pads (Tickets sold out)

- Tuesday, Off Day

- Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. 2nd Day in Pads (Tickets available as of this writing)

- Thursday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. CLOSED PRACTICE

- Friday, Off Day