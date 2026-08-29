Biggest Winners, Biggest Losers in Saints 27-24 Victory over Cowboys

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The New Orleans Saints closed down the 2026 preseason with another all-reserve effort against the Dallas Cowboys Friday night. The Saints held off the Pokes 27-24, . Here is what we think stood out in this game and what didn't

Biggest Winners

Spencer Rattler

After forgettable preseason games 1 and 2, Spencer Rattler goes 8-of-10 for 79-yards and showed off some fancy footwork to get out of trouble and, one time, get into the end zone.

Spencer Rattler slithers his way into the end zone🐍 pic.twitter.com/H33rp7QTSy — Trizzy Trace (@tracegirouard48) August 29, 2026

More than anything else, though, he showed he could go through his progressions well and not make mistakes. Rattler may have won the #2 quarterback position for the Saints with this performance.

Kendre Miller

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Adedayo Odeleye (96) tackles New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (5) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After three years of seeming to be off the field more than on it due to injuries, the fourth year back out of TCU showed power, speed, and vision. Kendre Miller was doing it all Friday night behind some outstanding blocking up front, but give Miller the kudos for just seeing the hole and exploding through it. This is the running back we've been hoping to see for three years.

Offensive Line Opening Holes

As mentioned above, Miller was able to find the seams because of outstanding blocking up front. For the first half, it was #72 -Asim Richards, #73 -Easton Kilty, #66 -William Sherman, #65 -Jerimiah Wright, and #79 -Alex Wollschlaeger.

In the second 30-minutes, the O-line continued to shine: #70 Alan Herron, #74 Xavier Truss, #66 Sherman, #73 Kilty, and #79 Wollschlaeger were there in the beginning. The opening drive of the second half had the Saints work their way 64-yards downfield, leading to an impressive 8-play drive that had the new guy, Zamir White slicing his way into the end zone through a gap in the middle.

Zamir White runs into the endzone with ease 🤝#Saints | 📺: FOX-8 pic.twitter.com/S0X4wHyTEs — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 29, 2026

Credit wide receiver Jalen Cropper with a good shield block near the goal line.

Jay'Viar Suggs

There wasn't a time we didn't see #62 around the ball Friday night. Jay'Viar Suggs, a free agent defensive lineman, made a name for himself and perhaps a spot on the practice squad.

Defense Stops a Vaunted Cowboys Offense....In the First Half

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Dylan Drummond (81) is tackled by New Orleans Saints linebacker Jaylan Ford (53) and defensive end Chris Rumph II (58) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While your offense is scoring a couple of dozen, your defense is holding what is considered one of the best offenses in the NFL to field goals. That is a huge step in the right direction.

Sure, the main Cowboys weapons weren't on display, but neither were the Saints. The second and third stringers showed out for the Saints, especially the D. This was a complete turnaround from what we saw a week ago against the Rams. Of course, they didn't have five crushing practices and games in less than 10-days.

Makes a difference.

Quarterback Zach Wilson

With just over six minutes left in the game, and everything knotted up at 24, QB Zach Wilson drove his team the length of the field, finding receiver Ronnie Bell more often than anyone. Nonetheless, Wilson got his team to within field goal range and our next biggest winner nailed it.

Kicker Daniel Carlson

Early on, new Saint and former All-Pro kicker Daniel Carlson hit a 38-yarder in the first half, then nailed a 53-yarder with just under two-minutes to play in the game to give the Saints the lead.

The Saints have found their field goal kicker for 2026.

Less, MUCH Less Penalties

After ringing up a dozen penalties last week, the Saints cut that by two-thirds, getting 4-flags for 39-yards. A much better job for this squad.

Biggest Losers

Game Officials' First Half Overturn of a Call

We mentioned this in our Halftime Studs and Duds column. Replay assist overturned an obvious hit out of bounds on quarterback Spencer Rattler. The flag was thrown, penalty assessed. Never mind. Replay assist overturned it.

Maybe it's just us, but we think this was a horrible overturn.

David Long Jr

Oct 20, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Trey Sermon (27) looks to rush past Miami Dolphins linebacker David Long Jr. (11) during a game against the Miami Dolphins Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Yes, we know he just got to New Orleans and he made a big hit and tackle on a catch early in the 2nd half, but David Long Jr was out-jumpballed by a Cowboy receiver on a deep route and was beaten on a corner route for a touchdown. Later on, instead of tackling a receiver on a short out, he tried to strip the ball and missed badly.

The Second Half Defense

For the second time in three preseason games, the Saints defense allowed a team to get back into a game. Against Jacksonville, the D allowed the Jaguars offense to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

This time, the Saints owned a 24-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Cowboys scored 15-unanswered points in the last period to tie it up.

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .