Saints-Cowboys Halftime Studs & Duds

After the first thirty minutes of play in Dallas the Saints have owned the Cowboys, 17-9. Here are those we think did well, and those we didn't

Join us after the game for our list of Biggest Winners and Biggest Losers, then our exclusive game story followed by the 4 important quotes we got after the game.

Studs

Safety Terrell Burgess

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Terrell Burgess (26) looks on before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The sixth year safety had an impressive breakup on an out route, where he just manhandled the ball intended for a receiver on a crossing route. The Cowboy had a both hands on it, but Burgess just grabbed arms and ball simultaneously to force the incomplete.

Running Back Kendre Miller

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Shemar James (50) tackles New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (5) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller showed impressive bursts through holes, both up the middle and off tackle, once busting one for 13-yards in a gap between the guard and center. Miller gave way to Audric Estime for a few plays here and there to give Miller a breather, but Miller's scorching speed and electric first step were impressive.

Saints Offensive Line

The Saints offensive front was opening gashes and giving their quarterback time for the most part. A big thumbs up for #72 - Asim Richards, #73 - Easton Kilty, #66 - William Sherman, #65 - Jerimiah Wright, and #79 - Alex Wollschlaeger.

On a touchdown run, a jet sweep to wide receiver Barion Brown, Wollschlaeger pulled and pushed his way ahead of Brown, knocking down at least two defenders to get his receiver into the end zone.

Bend but Don't Break Defense

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Myles Cole (59) pursues the ball during a drill during an NFL training camp fifth session at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, July 28, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Saints D was impressive, putting pressure on the Cowboys quarterback. playing tight on receivers. There were a few gashes on running plays, but give them credit for holding the Pokes to a pair of field goals in their first possession, and a missed 57-yard field goal attempt in their third.

Spencer Rattler

It was the best 30-minutes of football we have seen out of Spencer Rattler this preseason. Two touchdowns and two field goals in five possessions. 4-for-4 in visits to the red zone. Rattler showed good decision-making throughout the first half, not making the mistakes he had in the first two preseason games. Though the offensive line deserves credit for allowing Rattler time to make decisions, Rattler deserves the credit for making the right ones.

Duds

Overrulling an Out-of-Bounds Hit of Rattler

Come on, guys...That wasn't even close.

Rattler rolls out, gets out of bounds, was hit at least a yard out of bounds. Flag was thrown. Penalty announced as a personal foul on a late hit.

Except it wasn't.

The flag on the Cowboys was overturned by "replay assist."

If that's what replay assist is supposed to help with, there wasn't much assisting here. Rattler was clearly hit out of bounds. It wasn't even close, unless you allow replay assist to assist you.

Nada Duds for Saints

Talk about a turnaround.

After laying multiple eggs last week against the Rams, including on the scoreboard, the Saints did just about everything right against the Cowboys.

- Hold the Pokes out of the end zone? CHECK

- Score in the red zone? CHECK

- Score on four of your five possessions? CHECK

This was the best half of football we have seen the Saints play this preseason.