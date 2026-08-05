Bouncing Back from Another Injury, Saints Safety Wants to Lead by Example

The New Orleans Saints defensive secondary may have the biggest questions marks to fill-in for 2026 training camp.

After the departure of cornerback Alontae Taylor left via free agency for the Titans (only one year after Paulson Adebo did the same), the season-ending injury to starting safety Julian Blackmon in Game 1 of 2025 didn't help matters.

Injuries Have Hampered Blackmon

The 7th year pro has had a history of injuries beginning in the transition time between Utah and his selection in the 1st round by the Colts. Minor back and knee issues held him out in early 2000. Then the injury flood gates opened:

- 2021, a season-ending torn Achilles in Week 6

- 2022, a bothersome ankle injury made Blackmon miss multiple games in the middle of the year

- 2024, torn right shoulder labrum in Week 1, but played out the year with surgery after the season.

- 2025, now with the Saints, torn right shoulder labrum, this time posterior, in Week 1 requiring surgery

That gave the Utah alum a chance for looking at things differently.

"Something that's given to you can just as quickly be taken away," Blackmon related to the media. "A lot of hardships, but at the same time, a lot of gratitude being out with my guys again, remembering what it feels like to be in pads again. It's a blessing....That's how I approach the season coming up."

Second Year in a Staley D Helps

Beginning year two of the Brandon Staley defense makes a big difference for Blackmon, who plays the free safety slot, and strong safety Justin Reid.

"I feel like both of us have a good understanding of what we want to get done," Blackmon said. "Year two under Staley helps a lot. We feel a lot more comfortable. There are a lot of different caveats we have in each coverage, but I feel that, because we are very communicative with each other, it makes it a lot easier."

And having 2nd year Jonas Sanker, who filled in for Blackmon when he went down last season, means the Saints aren't missing a beat.

"First of all, he's just such a great athlete," Blackmon bragged about the Virginia alum. "He's a very smart player, smart dude, good dude and he's very fast, which can make up for a lot of mistakes. If you're going to make mistakes, play fast. So when we're back there, a lot of times, I'm telling Sanker what I'm seeing, just to help him a little, because it can be a lot, especially going into year two."

Training Camp Update

After a day of upgraded physicality, the team took the day off Tuesday. Here is the schedule through the weekend:



- Today, 9:00-11:00 a.m. 2nd Day in Pads (SOLD OUT)

- Thursday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. CLOSED PRACTICE

- Friday, Off Day

- Saturday, 9:00-10:30 a.m. (SOLD OUT)

- Sunday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. (SOLD OUT)

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