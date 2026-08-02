Plenty of fireworks on Sunday as the New Orleans Saints prepared to get another day of Fall camp underway, and none of it was on the field of play.

Forty-five minutes before Day 4 of Saints training camp was to get underway, the National Weather Service posted a flash flood advisory for the entire metro New Orleans area until 11:15. The heavens opened shortly after that, including plenty of lightening and its after effects, so the club announced that Sunday's practice was moved indoors, closing the practice to fans.

"Bummer on the weather," Saints head coach Kellen Moore observed, "obviously, not being able to be outside for this Sunday with the fans ."

Bresee Likely Out for the Year

The bad news about the weather didn't get any better when it comes to an early injury report.

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Bryan Bresee | New Orleans Saints

Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee's injury was exactly as most expected. After going down with a suspected ACL injury on the first day of training camp, the 4th year pro out of Clemson got two opinions, and both were the same.

"He's going to have surgery," Saints head coach Kellen Moore told the media today, "not this week, but relatively shortly."

Bresee will miss the rest of the season, this after just signing a fifth year option. For our complete coverage of what to expect from the current roster and outside opportunities, click here.

Day 4 Follows a Day of Rest

Yesterday was a day off for the 90 players on the Saints roster.

One of those defensive tackles expected to help fill the gap left by Bresee's absence is 10th year man Davon Godchaux. Number-92 said having that off-time on Saturday was important.

Oct 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (92) walks off the field after the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I always tell people, there's a difference between being an athlete and a professional athlete," the LSU alum told the media today. "You gotta take care of yourself. When a guy like Kellen (Moore) gives you a day off, you've got to use it the right way. You've got to take care of your body. He's a football guy. He's played in this league. He knows what it takes, day-in day-out. I appreciate a guy like that."

In fact, with the squad strapping on the pads tomorrow for the first time, Moore will be giving them Tuesday off as well. The rest of Moore's pre-season schedule is more of the same. Pad practices are only held two straight days, no more.

Looking for Corner Help? You Got It!

With the exit of Alontae Taylor to free agency, the cornerback room is seeing some heavy competition. Third year man Kool-Aid McKinstry is expected to make his mark this year, covering the opposition's main receiver. At the same time, 2nd year player Quincy Riley is making waves early on, including an interception by the Louisville alum on Thursday.

First interception of Camp. Quincy Riley picks off Tyler SHOUGH pic.twitter.com/JUMM3YLM5Y — juan kincaid (@juangkincaid) July 30, 2026

"I guess the receiver got caught up with something, and it was a zero pressure (strict man-to-man and a heavy pass rush)," Riley said today when speaking to the media. "So the ball had to come out hot. I was just patient. I saw the ball thrown. I just wanted to catch the ball."

Riley is seeing things differently now that he's in his second year in the pros. His understanding of the defensive schemes has grown.

"I'd say the game started slowing down last season, towards the end when I got real comfortable just being in the system," Riley said, "great coaching and everything. So I think last season was when it really started slowing down for me. As the days go on though, I keep stacking days, I feel like it's slowing down even more. Now it's just about getting better each time and be ready for when the season comes. Just don't make the same mistake twice. If I made a mistake my rookie year, don't make that same mistake this year, and just keep getting better."

And there's no doubt he likes playing downhill in Brandon Staley's defense.

"I like it," Riley said, referring to Staley's style of defense. "Throughout the league, I feel like corners shy away from being violent nowadays, but in this defense, it lets you show that you can be that and you just got to want to do it. I mean, that's when real football can be played for real."

Training Camp Update

Monday, the Saints strap on the pads. That is a sold out venue for fans. Here is the schedule through August 7:



- Monday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. 1st Day of Pads (Tickets sold out)

- Tuesday, Off Day

- Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. 2nd Day in Pads (Tickets available as of this writing)

- Thursday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. CLOSED PRACTICE

- Friday, Off Day