How to Watch Saints vs. Giants: TV Channel, Game Time and Streaming

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The New Orleans Saints are running out of patience and excuses as they prepare for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

After suffering their third consecutive defeat in a 23-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings , the Saints (1-4) find themselves facing mounting criticism, with even team owner Gayle Benson publicly expressing dissatisfaction with the organization's disappointing start.

Benson recently called the team's performance unacceptable, emphasizing that fans deserve better and warning that significant improvement must come quickly or consequences could follow.

Now, second-year head coach Kellen Moore and his struggling Saints face another difficult road test against a Giants team that has exceeded expectations under first-year coach John Harbaugh.

Sunday's matchup also features an intriguing reunion, as former New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston prepares to start against his old team. Winston has helped keep New York (3-1-1) competitive despite injuries and uncertainty at quarterback.

For New Orleans, the formula for ending its losing streak starts with protecting the football, establishing a consistent rushing attack and finding ways to contain New York's dangerous offensive weapons, including Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely.

With pressure mounting throughout the organization, Sunday's game represents another opportunity for the Saints to demonstrate that they can turn their season around before their struggles become even more difficult to overcome.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Sunday's Saints-Giants matchup, including kickoff time, television coverage and streaming options.

When and Where?

Date: Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026

Time: Noon CT

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)

How to Watch Saints vs. Giants on TV

TV: FOX (WVUE/Channel 8)

Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play, Drew Brees (color analyst), Kristina Park (sidelione reporter)

How to Listen Live to Saints vs. Vikings on Radio

Local radio: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM)

Broadcasters: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter)

Spanish language radio: Tropical Radio (830 AM, 94.7 FM-Baton Rouge and 105.7 FM-New Orleans)

Broadcasters: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline reporter)

New Orleans Saints 2026 Schedule

Preseason

Sat. Aug. 15 – vs. Jacksonville – L 24-20

Sat. Aug. 22 – at LA Rams – L 34-0

Fri. Aug. 28 – at Dallas – W 27-24

Regular Season

Sun. Sept. 13 at Detroit – L 31-30 (OT)

Sun. Sept. 20 at Baltimore – W 24-17

Sun. Sept. 27 vs. Las Vegas – L 35-27

Mon. Oct. 5 vs. Atlanta – L 45-24

Sun. Oct. 11 vs. Minnesota – L 23-13

Sun. Oct. 18 at NY Giants – noon (Fox)

Sun. Oct. 25 vs. Pittsburgh (Paris) – 8:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

Sun. Nov. 1 – BYE WEEK

Sun. Nov. 8 vs. Cleveland – noon (CBS)

Sun. Nov. 15 vs. Carolina – noon (Fox)

Sun. Nov. 22 at Chicago – noon (Fox)

Sun. Nov. 29 at Cincinnati – noon (CBS)

Sun. Dec. 6 vs. Green Bay – noon (Fox)

Sun. Dec. 13 at Carolina – noon (CBS)

Sun. Dec. 20 at Tampa Bay – noon (Fox)

Sun. Dec. 27 vs. Arizona – noon (Fox)

Sun. Jan. 3 at Atlanta – noon (Fox)

Jan. 9 or 10 vs. Tampa Bay – TBD (TBD)

Saints Mailbag

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