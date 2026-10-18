How to Watch Saints vs. Giants: TV Channel, Game Time and Streaming
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The New Orleans Saints are running out of patience and excuses as they prepare for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
After suffering their third consecutive defeat in a 23-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Saints (1-4) find themselves facing mounting criticism, with even team owner Gayle Benson publicly expressing dissatisfaction with the organization's disappointing start.
Benson recently called the team's performance unacceptable, emphasizing that fans deserve better and warning that significant improvement must come quickly or consequences could follow.
Now, second-year head coach Kellen Moore and his struggling Saints face another difficult road test against a Giants team that has exceeded expectations under first-year coach John Harbaugh.
Sunday's matchup also features an intriguing reunion, as former New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston prepares to start against his old team. Winston has helped keep New York (3-1-1) competitive despite injuries and uncertainty at quarterback.
For New Orleans, the formula for ending its losing streak starts with protecting the football, establishing a consistent rushing attack and finding ways to contain New York's dangerous offensive weapons, including Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely.
With pressure mounting throughout the organization, Sunday's game represents another opportunity for the Saints to demonstrate that they can turn their season around before their struggles become even more difficult to overcome.
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Sunday's Saints-Giants matchup, including kickoff time, television coverage and streaming options.
When and Where?
Date: Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026
Time: Noon CT
Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)
How to Watch Saints vs. Giants on TV
TV: FOX (WVUE/Channel 8)
Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play, Drew Brees (color analyst), Kristina Park (sidelione reporter)
How to Listen Live to Saints vs. Vikings on Radio
Local radio: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM)
Broadcasters: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter)
Spanish language radio: Tropical Radio (830 AM, 94.7 FM-Baton Rouge and 105.7 FM-New Orleans)
Broadcasters: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline reporter)
New Orleans Saints 2026 Schedule
Preseason
- Sat. Aug. 15 – vs. Jacksonville – L 24-20
- Sat. Aug. 22 – at LA Rams – L 34-0
- Fri. Aug. 28 – at Dallas – W 27-24
Regular Season
- Sun. Sept. 13 at Detroit – L 31-30 (OT)
- Sun. Sept. 20 at Baltimore – W 24-17
- Sun. Sept. 27 vs. Las Vegas – L 35-27
- Mon. Oct. 5 vs. Atlanta – L 45-24
- Sun. Oct. 11 vs. Minnesota – L 23-13
- Sun. Oct. 18 at NY Giants – noon (Fox)
- Sun. Oct. 25 vs. Pittsburgh (Paris) – 8:30 a.m. (NFL Network)
- Sun. Nov. 1 – BYE WEEK
- Sun. Nov. 8 vs. Cleveland – noon (CBS)
- Sun. Nov. 15 vs. Carolina – noon (Fox)
- Sun. Nov. 22 at Chicago – noon (Fox)
- Sun. Nov. 29 at Cincinnati – noon (CBS)
- Sun. Dec. 6 vs. Green Bay – noon (Fox)
- Sun. Dec. 13 at Carolina – noon (CBS)
- Sun. Dec. 20 at Tampa Bay – noon (Fox)
- Sun. Dec. 27 vs. Arizona – noon (Fox)
- Sun. Jan. 3 at Atlanta – noon (Fox)
- Jan. 9 or 10 vs. Tampa Bay – TBD (TBD)
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A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.Follow ChachereGrant