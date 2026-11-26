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New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore is facing intense scrutiny as recurring offensive failures , predictable play-calling, and team-wide blunders have pushed the team to a 3-7 season and 9-18 overall record in his tenure.

Ten games into his second year, Moore’s reliance on repetitive passing concepts and unconvincing play-action despite a stagnant run game has drawn widespread criticism from analysts and raised severe concerns about his offensive vision .

These persistent structural issues were fully exposed in a 21-13 loss to the Chicago Bears, where New Orleans went scoreless in the first quarter, fell behind 16-0 after early turnovers, generated just three second-half points, and failed on two takeaway opportunities.

Quarterback Tyler Shough completed 25 of 42 passes for 222 yards and an interception while being sacked six times—including a fourth-quarter safety by Montez Sweat—as Chicago’s defense repeatedly shut down Moore's stacked passing concepts.

The ground attack provided little relief, averaging just 2.2 yards per carry outside of two long scrambles/runs by Shough and Travis Etienne Jr.

Defensive and special teams mistakes compounded the defeat, including two sacks negated by penalties, 146 rushing yards allowed, a missed 47-yard field goal by Charlie Smyth, and two kickoff out-of-bounds penalties.

Kellen Moore's Questionable Play-Calling Continues to Hurt Saints

Oct 25, 2026; Paris, FRA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore runs to midfield to shake hands with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy following a game at Stade de France Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Analyst Pete Herzog of Film Watchers highlighted several examples of Moore repeatedly dialing up duplicate designs despite zero success against Chicago.

In the first quarter, Chicago covered a stacked concept with Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave for a sack; Moore ran a similar design in the second quarter for another sack, and revisited it in the fourth for an incomplete pass as Olave was doubled and Kamara failed to separate.

On one heavy-formation play-action attempt, Chicago’s linebackers completely ignored the fake, forcing Shough to scramble and throw away the ball.

There are of course improvements Tyler Shough can make, but he’s not the problem with the Saints offense. These kinds of examples are ALL OVER film. You can’t be successful when the defense has a good idea of what’s coming as often as it’s been happening pic.twitter.com/tAR73sCESL — Pete (@thefilmwatcher_) November 24, 2026

While Shough and the offensive line share blame for execution errors, Moore’s failure to adapt during games leaves his unit struggling to produce.

Following the loss, Moore offered familiar postgame remarks: “Disappointing game … ultimately not able to score enough points. … Gotta get better from here.”

The repetitive nature of Moore’s responses after recent losses to Atlanta, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, and Chicago highlights a growing disconnect between postgame rhetoric and on-field execution.

More Troubles Under Moore

Oct 18, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore watches game play against the New York Giants during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here a list of setbacks under Moore’s watch:

The Saints have trailed at some point in all 27 games under head coach Kellen Moore, taking a halftime lead just once since 2025.

Slow starts have plagued New Orleans, as they have been held scoreless in 19 first quarters and carry an NFL-worst first-quarter differential of minus-131 (below the No. 31 Cleveland Browns at minus-85).

Overall scoring production has lagged, with the offense scoring 19.5 points per game (ranked 27th in the NFL since 2025).

The ground game ranks near the bottom of the league at No. 31, averaging 3.7 yards per attempt with no individual 100-yard rushing performances during Moore's tenure.

Explosive running plays have been virtually nonexistent, featuring an NFL-low three rushes of 20-plus yards by running backs since 2025.

The Saints failed to reach 100 rushing yards as a team in 16 of Moore’s 27 games.

In the passing game, New Orleans ranks 23rd in the NFL with 6.6 yards per attempt while suffering an average of 2.8 sacks per contest

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