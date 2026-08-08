Is Saints WR Austin Ready to go from UDFA #4 Slot?

Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here.

The New Orleans Saints receiver corps got a huge bump in speed, depth, and athleticism when the club drafted Jordan Tyson in the first round of the NFL draft in May. Adding the Arizona State wide out to the roster has made things that much more interesting for quarterback Tyler Shough and #1 wide receiver Chris Olave.

At the same time, other receivers on the Saints roster are going to play key roles in the squad's offense. Third year man Devaughn Vele, who's recovering from a shoulder and left arm injury in Week 15, has worked back into playing shape. Rookie Barion Brown is working his way into playing time quickly.

Another wide out roster prospect is Kevin Austin Jr. The Notre Dame graduate has worked his way through three years of professional ball: first as an undrafted free agent practice squad member of the Jaguars, then with the UFL's Birmingham Stallions, now in his third season with the Saints. Austin brings depth to the receiver room.



"We have a lot of receivers go in and out throughout the season," Austin told the media today.

Comfort Zone is Growing

Now in Kellen Moore's second year as head coach, Austin is getting more and more comfortable in the offensive scheme.

"It's great, being able to understand the offense," the third year man told the media, "coming in a lot better than I did coming in to last came. It's a great feeling, knowing what I'm going to be doing in the play."

Austin's Versatility Has Shown Through

In fact, being able to switch positions often at the end of 2025 has helped in his understanding of Moore's offense and his place in it.

"Being in different roles, different spots, it's great to understand different positions," Austin shared. "Having that stretch (at the end of) last year of being able to get plugged in to different spots, it was great to come into this camp and know that I can play in any position."

The four slot at wide receiver is open now with the retirement of Ja'Lynn Polk. It could be Austin's time to grab that position.

"Having that chance to be competing for that is important," the Florida native said.

Forty-five Catches, but One More Special Than the Others

Over his two seasons with the Saints, Austin has played in sixteen games, starting three. He has gathered in 45-passes in those years, averaging just above 12-yards a catch. But his most important catch was his first NFL touchdown last season.

"My mama has it," Austin said with a grin. "She has it in a whole case. She's not playing about it. And she has that game jersey, too."

Going Up His Old Team

Next week, the former Fighting Irish will get to play against his former team from Jacksonville. He's thrilled at the opportunity.

"I have a few friends still over there that I get to see what they're up to when they come into town," Austin shared. "It's always going to be fun competing against Jacksonville."

Training Camp Schedule

Here's the practice schedule for the week:



- Sunday, 9:00-11:00 a.m., Pads (SOLD OUT)

- Monday, OFF DAY

- Tuesday, 9:00-10:35 a.m., Pads (Closed)

- Wednesday, 9:00-10:15 a.m., Helmets (Closed)

- Thursday, 9:00-11:00 a.m., Pads (SOLD OUT)

- Friday, TBD, Walk-Thru (Closed)\

- Saturday, Saints vs. Jaguars, 3:00 p.m., Superdome

Mailbag Submissions

Mondays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.