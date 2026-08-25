Jinxed? Saints RB Miller Just Puts His Head Down and Grinds On

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Some would say Kendre Miller is snakebit.

- Senior season at TCU, hurt his knee

- 2023, rookie season (drafted in the 3rd round by the Saints), missed half the games because of various ankle and other limitations

- 2024, hamstring on first day of training camp, missed first six regular-season games, different hamstring injury puts him on injured reserve in November, then a concussion in Week 17 ends the year for him.

- 2025, torn ACL in left knee in Week 7 sidelines him for the rest of last season.

- 2026, minor back issue keeps him out of parts of training camp and preseason game one

Just Keep on Working at It

With an abundance of talent, the frustration for Miller must be palpable. Instead, he takes what has happened to him in stride and just puts his head down and plows on.

"I feel good," Miller told the media about how he was doing in his first game back on Saturday against the Rams. "I don't feel like I was being cautious, just getting the speed of the game again. Someone said it's been 300-something days since I've been out. That's a long time. I didn't even realize it, but I felt good out there."

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He didn't get in for a bundle of plays versus Los Angeles, only two dozen, because he and the team wanted a "one step at a time" approach.

"We were playing it by ear," Miller explained. "Keep me where I could actually do something, because my back was kind of locked up pretty good. Even if I wanted to, I couldn't go out there and practice. I was like '(I want to do) the best I can do,' so let me get out there and show would I could do."

Not the Same, Missing from Action

Not being out there with his teammates makes things harder for the Horned Frog alum, but he just keeps working at it.

"It's definitely hard not playing," Miller said. "In my college career, I didn't have any injuries (until the end), then you get to the NFL, and it's a little curve (ball) the first two years. Nobody's going to get through the season perfect. You're going to have bumps and bruises. That's easy to deal with. I'm just trying to do whatever I can to stay out there and put together a full season this year."

This is the Year

As he works his way back to health, Miller realizes this year ends his contract agreement with the Saints, so he is wanting to impress the team."

"This is my contract year," Miller shared, "so I just want to put together a full season of me being healthy. I know when I'm out there, it's going it'll take care of the rest.

"My first time back was against the Cowboys (in the joint practice session). When I'm out there, I want to look like I haven't missed a beat."

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