Mailbag: Dump the Top Brass! RB Moves? Bring on Brees! O Predictable!

We get all sorts of questions and comments from you. Each Wednesday, we will answer your most pressing and interesting questions (or comment on your comments) about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.

From the Saints On SI Mailbag, Clyde had a lot to say: Mickey Loomis , Kellen Moore and a coaches should be terminated. Then he commented, Mickey Loomis does not know talent, player or coaches talent. He is the problem in New Orleans. And his final one of the day was, Loomis has failed on numerous draft picks and coaches. He is a good ole boy holding the franchise back. He should be terminated immediately.

Clyde is ticked, and we can't blame him or the thousands of other Saints fans who are wondering what in the Sam HIll is going on in Metairie. Though the team never said they were in a rebuilding phase, there is no doubt this roster is being revamped. However some performances, such as the lack of defensive pursuit on the 59-yard touchdown run by Bijan Robinson, or the release of certain players but not others (Jayden Price gone after a fumbled kickoff return but Kendre Miller still around after his fumbles in back-to-back games) is puzzling.

Some people are saying the right things about it:

Offensive captain Erik McCoy was angry after the Vikings loss, saying, The reality is, offensively, we don't know how to win right now. And it's something we have to get fixed, and we have to get it fixed fast. We're on a three-game losing skid, at home. And with all our fans showing up. That (expletive) is not okay.

Even the normally stolid owner, Gayle Benson, speaking to the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club on Tuesday , showed her frustration, That is not acceptable to me, and it falls short of what our fans deserve. I hear the frustration directed toward our team and our organization. It is not lost on me.

But saying something and doing something about it are two different things. This is the first time Mrs. Benson has spoken in a negative way about the team she inherited from her husband. Perhaps this will "light a fire under our as*es" as McCoy also requested. If it doesn't, the Saints owner has her first real decision to make, and it starts at the very top.

From the Saints On SI Mailbag, Jay asks, Linebackers are too slow and weak they can’t get off blocks! Harold Perkins was there to draft and as usual the Saints pass on hometown talent!!! Smh

Perkins had a field day in his old hometown, didn't he? After Katrina chased his family away, he returned to play his college ball at LSU. Though he missed most of his junior year due to a hurt knee, he came back and played in 2025 for the Tigers. Because of that ACL injury, he dropped down the NFL draft list before the Falcons chose him in the 6th round. In his five games with Atlanta, he has 21-total tackles, 13 of those solo, and a half-sack. Here's how the rookie's numbers compare with the Saints' current core of linebackers:

Pete Werner , 35-tackles, 18-solo, 1 sack

, 35-tackles, 18-solo, 1 sack Danny Stutsman , 31-tackles, 13-solo

, 31-tackles, 13-solo Kaden Elliss (missing one game), 24-tackles, 11-solo

None of the Saints linebackers are rookies, however, we thought the stats could provide backdrop for comparison.

In addition, the Saints were looking for help on the offensive side of the ball in this past draft, picking only two defensive players: defensive back Lorenzo Styles Jr in the 5th round and cornerback TJ Hall in the 7th. Our of the eight draft picks, six have contributed in one way or another this season with 1st round pick Jordan Tyson being sidelined all season with a bum hamstring (his drafting is a subject for another day) and Hall making the practice squad.

We wish more local talent could stay in New Orleans, too. Former Tulane punter Ryan Wright found his way home this year, and Saints fans are rightfully excited, as he is one of the few bright spots for a special teams squad that has not performed up to task, especially in the last three games. But not selecting Perkins in the draft was something that didn't surprise us, as the Saints brass was thinking offense this year.

From the Saints On SI Mailbag, Diane asks, Are we going to use CJ Donaldson in the regular line up?

A very similar question was asked last week about Donaldson. He has seen his carries increase week-to-week.

- Two carries, 4-yards against the Lions

- One carry for 2-yards in the Ravens game, and one for 5-yards vs the Raiders

- 3-totes for 18-yards and two receptions against Atlanta

- 4-rushing attempts, 13-yards gained and a 7-yard reception vs. the Vikings



Though we have seen an expanded role for CJ, there was a positive out of the running game against Minnesota: Kendre Miller, who we have voiced a negative report on this year, seemed to have some fire this past game, carrying the football 10-times for 30-yards including a 2-yard touchdown run. He showed passion in his runs, unlike what we have seen in the previous two games when he ended up fumbling the ball in each.



We do not believe veteran Alvin Kamara is the full-time answer, especially with the lack of running room he is being given by the offensive line (again, a subject for another day). So we are hoping, as you are, that Donaldson can be given more of a chance to run the ball.

From the Saints On SI Mailbag, Shawn asks, Why not hire Drew Brees as coach?

That has been a theme this week after Brees' judgement of the Saints offense on the Fox broadcast this past Sunday. There has even been speculation about him coming back to become the general manager of the franchise, a la Matt Ryan with the Falcons.

The real question is "Why would Brees leave his family behind in San Diego to coach/manage the Saints?" That doesn't mean Brees wouldn't do it, but he's made all the money he needs as an NFL quarterback, along with his various investments in fast foot franchises, etc. Now at the age of 47 he can coach his son's football team, do some broadcasts, help players on his former team as he did in the offseason, and be admired as the hero of the Saints franchise. Would you come back and take on this responsibility?

From the Saints On SI Mailbag, Mike asks, Why are they so predictable?

If you're talking about the Saints offense, that's the main complaint by the aforementioned Brees during the Fox broadcast this past Sunday. When your former player and Hall of Famer makes that comment, we are hoping someone was listening. We do worry about things like the health of quarterback Tyler Shough and his future, which would be helped along by something being done about the predictability you and Brees mention.

Maybe after Mrs. Benson's public display of exasperation on Tuesday, things will transform in the Saints locker room.

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