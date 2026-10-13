Gayle Benson Breaks Silence as Saints' 1-4 Start Puts Leadership Under Fire

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson declared the team's 1-4 start to the season was “not acceptable" on Monday, issuing a stern warning to leadership and staff as frustration mounts across the franchise and fan base.

Speaking at the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club following Sunday's 23-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings , Benson emphasized that accountability extends across the entire organization.

"That is not acceptable to me, and it falls short of what our fans deserve," Benson said. "I hear the frustration directed toward our team and our organization. It is not lost on me."

Benson emphasized that accountability begins with her but extends throughout the organization, specifically identifying General Manager Mickey Loomis, second-year head coach Kellen Moore , the coaching staff, and the players.

"I will not make excuses, and I will not accept this level of performance as our standard," Benson said. "I am committed to making the decisions necessary to improve this team."

While Benson did not say anything straightforward on whether organizational changes were imminent, her comments came nearly two years after she overruled Loomis and fired former coach Dennis Allen following a seven-game losing streak.

The Last Two Results Have Added Fuel to the Fire

Oct 11, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore looks on against Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In what should have been a year of continued improvement from last season’s second-half success, along with an emerging quarterback in Tyler Shough, this year should have been full of great vibes. Instead, the Saints have been putrid throughout the first five games of the franchise's 60th anniversary season, which has featured several celebrations overshadowed by disappointing performances.

New Orleans suffered an embarrassing 45-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons during the 20th anniversary celebration of the historic 2006 "Domecoming" game. Six days later, the Saints lost to Minnesota during a ceremony honoring Drew Brees' Pro Football Hall of Fame induction and his addition to the team's Ring of Honor.

At the end of both games, supporters of the Falcons and Vikings overtook the lower bowl of the stadium as “ATL” chants were heard throughout last Monday night, and “Skol” chants were also heard, but the latter were more audible because there were many Minnesota fans in attendance.

Benson referenced Brees' legacy while emphasizing the importance of restoring the standards that helped New Orleans win Super Bowl XLIV.

"It also includes a standard of preparation, discipline and accountability," Benson said. "The best way to honor that legacy is to uphold those standards today."

She also outlined the responsibilities of the organization's leadership:

"Kellen Moore and his coaches are responsible for preparing our players to perform. Mickey Loomis and our football staff are responsible for building a roster capable of sustained success. Our players are responsible for their preparation and execution. I am responsible for holding this organization accountable."

Despite her strong remarks, Benson acknowledged that public statements alone would not restore confidence in a franchise that has not reached the playoffs since 2020.

"Words will not restore our fans' confidence," Benson said. "Our performance must do that."

The Saints will attempt to end their losing streak Sunday against the New York Giants before traveling to Paris to face the Pittsburgh Steelers .

Benson concluded by reiterating her commitment to the franchise's supporters.

"We cannot change the results of our first five games. We are responsible for what we do next. I expect better. Our fans deserve better. And I am determined to see that we deliver it."