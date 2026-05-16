Most Important Saints Revenge Games on the 2026 Schedule

To anyone who has been paying attention, the New Orleans Saints are in rebuilding mode. That being said, for the first time since either Drew Brees left after the 2020 season or former coach Sean Payton after the 2021 campaign, Who Dats are optimistic.

In fact, maybe even a little over optimistic, but it sure beats what fans have gone through the past four years with a combined record of 27-41. This came one year removed from four consecutive NFC South titles and an aggregate mark of 49-15 in the regular season.

Looking back to last year, are there any games the Saints might be looking forward to more than others? Maybe a little revenge against teams that beat them.

While New Orleans was 6-11 overall in 2025, they were 4-5 against teams they play again in 2026. What are the three biggest potential revenge games? Let’s take a look.

1 | vs. Atlanta Falcons in Weeks 4 and 17

Going into last season, the 59-year series history of these two rivals playing one another was tied. Then, Atlanta won 24-10 in Week 12 and 19-17 in the season finale, and it’s now 58-56, Falcons.

Unacceptable for Who Dats, and the team will have a chance to exact some revenge as early as Oct. 5, which also will be on Monday night – the 20th anniversary of the return to the Superdome – and the first home primetime game since 2022.

The second matchup on Jan. 3, 2027, could have playoff implications if either of the teams can find a way to remain in the hunt into the penultimate week of the season.

2 | vs. Arizona Cardinals in Week 16

While the end of last season was the beginning of hope for the Saints, the early part of 2025 was anything but. Spencer Rattler opened the year as the starting quarterback, and by the time he was removed from the role, New Orleans was 1-7 and playing out the string.

Juwan Johnson’s near-game-tying TD catch in the frantic final seconds of the Saints’ 20-13 loss to the Cardinals. The 📸 images by ⁦@davidgrunfeldtp⁩ are as spectacular as Johnson’s effort. pic.twitter.com/jJ9TTqRzLS — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) September 7, 2025

The first game was one the Saints should have won – against an Arizona team that would lose 14 of their final 16 games following a 20-13 win in the Superdome in Week 1.

While revenge likely won’t be on their minds when they play the Cardinals in the Superdome once again on the Sunday after Christmas, it very well could be a must-win against a struggling team from the NFC West … if the Saints can keep themselves in playoff contention.

3 | at Chicago Bears in Week 11

There’s little question the Bears represent a team the Saints would love to emulate.

Indeed, Chicago had four consecutive losing seasons, seemed to find their franchise quarterback in Caleb Williams, and then were just a whisker away from the NFC championship game.

On the way to that playoff run, the Bears walloped the Saints in Week 8, in a game that wasn’t nearly as close as the 26-14 final. New Orleans will make a trip to Chicago for the second straight year – this time in Week 11.

If for any other reason than gaining an upset win, it would be great for Saints fans simply because they would love to pin a loss on former coach Dennis Allen, who serves as the Bears defensive coordinator.