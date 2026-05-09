The Saints 2026 Schedule is Tougher Than it Looks: Here’s What Really Matters
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If one were to simply go by last year’s final records, the New Orleans Saints will have the second-easiest slate of games in the NFL for the 2026 season. In fact, only the Cleveland Browns, who will play the Saints in Paris in late October, have a schedule that will feature teams that had a worse winning percentage last year.
Opponents of the Saints finished .434 last year, and that’s far behind the third-easiest schedule – Bengals at .450 – and fourth-easiest in the Colts at .465.
However, there’s more to it than simply going by last year’s records.
The past three seasons in a row, the Saints have been in a similar situation with bottom-5 toughest schedules. It hasn’t helped their record very much, and in the end it was misleading.
For example, not only did New Orleans play both Super Bowl participants last season, but six of their opponents finished with 11 or more victories, and two had 14 wins.
When it comes down to it, how the schedule is put together becomes nearly as important as the teams who actually are on there. Last year, the Saints were a rebuilding team whose only chance at real success was to play the easiest part of the schedule early to gain some confidence.
Instead, exactly the opposite happened. After losing a tough game at home to Arizona in the opener, New Orleans faced three teams in a row that eventually ended the season with a combined record of 38-12.
After gaining their first win in Week 5 against the lowly Giants, the Saints went through their second toughest span in their schedule, and lost four more in a row – three to eventual playoff teams in New England, Chicago and the Los Angeles Rams – to start 1-8.
It didn’t matter after that who was on the docket, although Tyler Shough took over as the starting quarterback vs. the Rams and never looked back. By facing eight consecutive teams with losing records to finish the year, Shough and the Saints finished up 5-3 for an overall record of 6-11.
2026 opponents
Home: Atlanta, Carolina, Tampa Bay, Arizona, Green Bay, Las Vegas, Minnesota and Pittsburgh
Road: Atlanta Carolina, Tampa Bay, Baltimore, Chicago, Cincinnati, Detroit and the New York Giants
International (Paris): Cleveland
So what about this upcoming season? Like we said, we’ll find out how it lines up Thursday (May 14), but here are the best-case and worst-case scenarios for the Saints:
Best case: Start at home vs. NFC South foe
The Saints played some of their best football last season against their division opponents, including a sweep of eventual NFC South champion Carolina.
If they could start out at home this season against one of their division rivals and maybe save the tougher opponents they’ll play in the Superdome, that would go a long way to help build confidence – especially on offense, where they will have at least five new starters.
Either way, there’s no question this team’s easiest half their 2026 slate is the home half.
We’ll take it: Road games vs. North early
Playing Chicago, Cincinnati and Baltimore on the road is tough enough, but doing it in December or January would be brutal. If those games could anywhere from late September to Thanksgiving, it would be beneficial.
As it is, the Saints have not had much success against the Ravens, losing four of the past five and six of eight overall. Same goes for the Bengals, as they have dropped five of the past seven in the series.
The good news, though, is New Orleans has won eight of the past nine vs. Chicago, including the last victory ever for Drew Brees – a playoff game in the Dome on Jan. 10, 2021.
Worst case: Loaded up front AGAIN
We told you how things fell apart early last year with games in the first half vs. the Seahawks, 49ers, Bills, Patriots, Bears, Rams, etc.
Although the Saints should be better in 2026, they still are a rebuilding team and cannot afford to go through a gauntlet of at Baltimore, at Chicago, vs. Green Bay, at Cincinnati, at Detroit, vs. Pittsburgh all together before Halloween.
And that’s not even including the trip to Paris at the end of October that will throw a huge wrench into the team’s routine and scheduling.
We’ll find out Thursday, but trying to predict a record for the New Orleans Saints isn’t as easy as 1-2-3.
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Jim Derry is the Publisher / Beat Writer for New Orleans Saints On SI and has hosted the Dattitude Podcast since September 2021. He is a native New Orleanian and previously worked for The Times-Picayune for 35 years, working several jobs in the news room, including covering the Saints, the NFL and sports betting. Jim also is a play-by-play broadcaster for Varsity Sports Now Louisiana, calling local high school and college games. Email: jim@jimderry.com. X: @JimDerryJr.Follow jimderryjr