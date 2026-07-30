Saints DL Bresee ACL Injury Reaction and What the Roster Future Could Hold

As we reported to you here On SI Saints, former Clemson Tigers and Saints first round in the 2023 NFL draft, Bryan Bresee tore his ACL during the first day of training camp yesterday.

"Yeah, it's tough for Bryan," head coach Kellen Moore said this afternoon. "I thought, he played some really good football last year and had a great offseason. It's a bummer for him. I know they're going (for a) second opinion and all that stuff right now, but honestly it didn't look great based off the initial results....At the same time, there's going to be some opportunities for some other guys."

"It's sad because I know what year he wanted to have this year," defensive end Chase Young said about Bresee's injury. "I was excited for him about this year. I would say the bright side is (with an) ACL (injury), we know you can get back, right? So that's the bright side, and I say just attack it. We know that you're going to heal. We know you're going to get better, and you know what you got to do when you get back is just name of the game."

Bresee's Replacement Might Already Be on the Roster

"We'll use training camp and preseason games and all these opportunities to kind of evaluate that," Moore said. "We'll have a good opportunity there. We've got some talented guys in that room, some veterans, some young guys that will get plenty of reps to get ready to go."

Among those currently on the Saints training camp roster are



#93 Nathan Shepherd – Veteran tackle providing rotational depth and interior presence.

#92 Davon Godchaux – Veteran run-stopper added via trade from the Patriots.

#97 Khristian Boyd – Young interior lineman working in the defensive line rotation.

#91 Vernon Broughton – Developing young tackle providing interior versatility.

#95 John Ridgeway III – Big-bodied depth option on the interior line.

#52 Christen Miller – Second-round draft pick added to compete in the middle.

"Shepard's played a lot of football," Moore said when asked about the 32-year old Canadian Football veteran. "Honestly, he's getting acclimated. He wasn't around a ton during the spring, but he'll get acclimated just like all these other guys, and it'll be a great opportunity. "

Georgia Bulldog defensive tackle Miller will see his number of reps jump.

"It's just a matter of time to see these guys going," Moore mentioned today, "but Christen's done an awesome job. He's been phenomenal all offseason. Coming through a rehab process early and then working his way to where he's at right now." Miller was sidelined during Saints minicamp back in July with a hamstring injury.

If Not on the Roster Now...

Don't be surprised if the Saints bring in another DT soon to fill that extra slot in the roster. Among veterans still available as of this writing:

D.J. Reader, Age 32: Former Lions and Bengals run-stopping anchor.

Calais Campbell, Age 39: Ageless veteran with consistent production over 18 seasons.

David Onyemata, Age 33: Steady interior presence formerly of the Falcons.

DaQuan Jones, Age 34: Reliable veteran pass rusher and run defender previously with the Bills.