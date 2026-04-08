3 NFL Draft Prospects Saints Should Avoid at Pick No. 8 in Round 1

The New Orleans Saints are heading in the right direction as a franchise right now after hitting the jackpot with the addition of Tyler Shough at quarterback and Kellen Moore at head coach last offseason.

They're heading toward the 2026 NFL Draft, which is going to be a crucial event for the rebuilding Saints. They have multiple needs to address in the NFL draft, including wide receiver, edge rusher, and linebacker. Players like Sonny Styles, Caleb Downs, Mansoor Delane, and Carnell Tate should be on the board for the Saints.

But who should the Saints avoid drafting in the first round?

Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy

Jermod McCoy runs during Tennessee Football Pro Day 2026, at University of Tennessee on March 31, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Saints will likely have their choice of the top cornerbacks at pick No. 8 if that's a position they want to target.

The decision will come down to Tennessee's Jermod McCoy and LSU's Mansoor Delane. Delane is the slightly better prospect with higher potential. If the Saints are going to end up with a cornerback, it's Delane who they should target instead of McCoy.

Landing McCoy wouldn't be the worst-case scenario, especially if Delane comes off the board in the first seven picks. But this certainly wouldn't be the best-case scenario for New Orleans.

Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales interview Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (RB11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is one of the best prospects in the draft class, and the Saints seemed to have their eyes on him early in the offseason. But the Saints signed Travis Etienne in free agency, who's still young and improving.

As a result, the Saints need to avoid Love in the NFL draft, even if he's the best player on the board at pick No. 8. The only way this decision could backfire is if Etienne struggles and Love turns into a superstar. But the Saints seemingly made their decision when they signed Etienne in free agency. Love is likely off their draft board.

USC WR Makai Lemon

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates with tight end Walker Lyons (85) after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Saints need a wide receiver as desperately as anything. But their top two options should be Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson.

There's a chance that both of these players are available at pick No. 8. There's a very good chance that at least one of them is left on the board. As a result, it would be a bad move to reach for USC's Makai Lemon at pick No. 8.

Even if Tyson and Tate both go in the top seven picks, the Saints would be better off targeting a different position and pivoting back to wide receiver in Round 2.