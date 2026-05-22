Has Saints Youth Movement Eliminated Spots on This Team For A Few All-Time Greats?

The Saints have made it clear through their signings and roster changes, one of the top goals since the arrival of Coach Kellen Moore 15 months ago was to get younger.

In Moore’s first season, they moved somewhat in that direction, but this year they have gone way beyond that.

The biggest signing in free agency in March was Travis Etienne, who some argue either was the top running back available or second only to Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker, who signed with Kansas City.

In bringing on Etienne, who is a native Louisianian, it could mean the end of the line for Alvin Kamara in New Orleans. At the bare minimum, it means Kamara no longer is the top dog in the backfield. One has to wonder, is that an acceptable situation for either Kamara or the Saints?

Since Kamara's contract was recently restructured, the team would get almost no relief against the cap if he were to be released as a post June 1 cut. However, if the goal is for younger players to play the position, what the Saints would most definitely get is 10 snaps or more per game to give the likes of Kendre Miller, Devin Neal, Audric Estimé or someone else a chance to play those 150 to 170 snaps this coming season.

And when you realistically remain in rebuilding mode, that seems like a logical possibility.

As for other longtime greats, we already told you earlier this week that Taysom Hill’s Old Metairie house is on the market, which almost certainly signals the end of his nine-year run in New Orleans.

The slight chance Taysom Hill was coming back to the #Saints could be gone. We told you last week on #Dattitude he had moving pods in his driveway. Now, his house is up for sale. The story: https://t.co/xI9yfAbyT0 #NFL — Jim Derry (@JimDerryJr) May 19, 2026

Meanwhile, Mickey Loomis confirmed the team has made a contract offer to Cameron Jordan, but we haven’t heard whether it’s acceptable to the 15-year vet, who clearly has been shopping his talents elsewhere across the league.

At some point in the very near future – either just before the mandatory minicamp on June 10-11 or immediately after – one would think Jordan is going to have to make a decision on whether he is willing to take a pay cut and swallow his pride to come back to New Orleans or retire. (Or potentially play for somewhere near the league minimum of $1.5 million in another city.)

Considering we have already seen Demario Davis leave for the also-rebuilding New York Jets and Hill put his house up for sale, it is clear the Saints are no longer holding on to the old days.

But considering there’s been one winning season over the past four and no NFC South titles since Drew Brees left in 2020, that’s a good thing, right?