Alontae Taylor's Time With Saints May Not Be Done After All

The New Orleans Saints have a massive offseason ahead of them. They're coming off a very successful offseason that saw them land a potential franchise offensive tackle and a potential franchise quarterback in the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

But they're still a few steps away from putting a contender on the field. They're going to need to make a couple of big moves this offseason, including in free agency and in the NFL draft, if they want to end next season above .500. Playing in the NFC South, finishing with a record better than .500 would put them in playoff contention.

FOX Sports' Greg Auman recently put together a list of the top 100 free agents of the offseason and ranked Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor in the top 50. Shockingly, Auman predicted the Saints would re-sign Taylor, despite the early buzz indicating he may land elsewhere.

Alontae Taylor should be one of the Saints top priorities

"Taylor, 27, will be a good test for whether the Saints, finally out of the salary-cap hell they've been stuck in for years, can keep their best homegrown players," Auman wrote. "Taylor was a second-round pick who held up well once the veterans in the New Orleans secondary moved on — two interceptions in 2025, six sacks over the last two years and at least 10 passes defensed in all four seasons. Was a second-half surge enough to convince Taylor he wants to help the Saints continue their growth?"

The Saints have taken big steps forward to improve their cap situation, but they're still struggling a bit. As a result, many assumed Taylor, the team's top cornerback, would be leaving in free agency.

But the Saints have a bit of flexibility with their money, especially if they make some mindful cuts and restructures over the coming weeks.

With that in mind, Taylor should be one of their top priorities. He's a star in the making with the ability to be a solid cornerback No. 1 or a very good cornerback No. 2. The Saints can't afford to lose him over a few million dollars in free agency.

