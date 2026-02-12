Saints Predicted to Land 27-Year-Old Star RB After Career Year
The New Orleans Saints are in a very interesting spot right now. Their roster isn't the most talented unit in the league, so it seems like they'd be in a huge rebuild, but rookie quarterback Tyler Shough threw a wrench in that idea last season by bursting on the scene.
Shough's emergence as a potential franchise quarterback will have the Saints operating with more urgency. They're going to need to get talent at wide receiver and running back to grow with Shough and give him a chance to succeed early in his NFL career.
While they could turn to the NFL draft to upgrade these skill positions, there's a chance they use free agency to sign veterans, too.
FOX Sports' Greg Auman recently predicted the Saints would sign Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne in free agency this offseason. Auman ranked Etienne the No. 20 free agent in this off-season's class, one spot behind Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.
Travis Etienne could be the Saints' next franchise running back
"Etienne, 27, has been a steady run presence in the last four years in Jacksonville, rushing for 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025," Auman wrote. "Keeping him will mean a nice raise — let's say $8 million a year — but the Jaguars were pleased with fourth-round rookie Bhayshul Tuten in limited use this past season. Using the franchise tag at $14.5 million seems too expensive at a position where there isn't much guaranteed money beyond the first year on many contracts."
Alvin Kamara is quickly coming toward the end of his NFL career. The Saints need to add a secondary running back to split time with him as he begins to follow off physically. The Saints haven't had an issue with Kamara's abilities, but that time could be coming.
Adding Etienne to play next to Kamara for a year or two would make plenty of sense. Then, once Kamara leaves or retires, Etienne could take over as the team's lead back alongside Shough.
With the talented Jaguars running back coming off a career year, he's the perfect option to target in free agency.
