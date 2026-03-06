New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor has positioned himself as one of the top young cornerbacks in the NFL, and he's set for a life-changing payday in the coming days.

Taylor, 27, was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Following an above-average start in his first two seasons, he improved significantly in 2024, achieving a career-high 89 total tackles and forcing two fumbles. He continued his strong performance in 2025, recording two additional interceptions.

Scheduled to become a free agent on Monday, Taylor did an interview with Charles Davis for SiriusXM and was transparent about what he's looking for — and he didn't sound like a player who will re-sign in New Orleans.

Alontae Taylor's free agency outlook

Jun 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) looks on during minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"I think we've had conversations and negotiations, man," Taylor explained. "But ultimately I feel like you know, I'm very appreciative of the time out there, very appreciative of them taking a chance on me... but super excited to just kind of see what free agency has to offer."

According to Spotrac, Taylor has a projected market value of nearly $33.5 million for a three-year contract. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero suggested, though, that Taylor’s free agent contract could potentially reach as high as $17 million annually.

Taylor will rank at the top of the market alongside Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright and a few others.

"I feel like I'm one of the best (free agents) coming out," Taylor said. "I definitely feel like I'm the best free agent corner coming out, just my versatility. Being able to play inside, play outside, and be able to help any team at whatever they need."

Taylor played 566 of his 1,056 snaps in 2025 as a slot cornerback for the Saints, but he believes he can play anywhere and is excited to be a team's top cornerback.

"I feel like I could possibly be that (No. 1 cornerback) guy for a team, and I know if I ever have to go into the slot to guard your best receiver, who you move into the slot — I've shown that I can go in there and play comfortably," Taylor said.

Taylor also took to X to seemingly say goodbye to New Orleans, thanking the city for four seasons.

New Orleans - thank you for letting me shine in “The Big Easy” ⚜️



- UNO ✌🏽🙏🏽 — Alontae Taylor (@taeetaylor) March 6, 2026

New Orleans sits with nearly $20 million in cap space, and signing Taylor to a deal close to that amount might not be sensible. The Saints need to add multiple pieces — they aren't just one player away from a deep playoff run.