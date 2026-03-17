Cam Jordan is undoubtedly the greatest pass-rusher in New Orleans Saints history.

Jordan, selected No. 24 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, has spent 15 seasons with the team. In 2025, he experienced a career resurgence, recording over ten sacks (10.5) for the first time since 2021.

Now a free agent, the Saints’ franchise legend reportedly is open to a move away from New Orleans. Jordan's recent appearance on the podcast of longtime Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead has made it seem more likely than ever that he may depart from the Saints.

An update on Jordan's free agency

Feb 21, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan looks against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"As much as I love the city of New Orleans and want to be in the city of New Orleans — if things that don't add up to what I consider value happen, then I understand the business nature of it all," Jordan said.

Jordan also mentioned that he recently took a trip back to the Saints' facility to grab some things out of his locker "in the off-chance" that he doesn't end up back in New Orleans. He seems to have done at least a little bit of planning for the scenario that sees him in another uniform.

“Even if I’m in a different jersey, I’m still going to make it back to New Orleans five or six times a year," Jordan said when asked about his free agency.

Jordan’s market value, according to Spotrac, is currently $6.8 million for a one-year deal. He didn't appear concerned about the financial aspect of his upcoming decision, though, being more interested in a place where he could contribute and compete.

"Value means position, rotation, monetary [value], sure," Jordan explained. "But more along the lines of if I want to get 10, 12, 13 sacks next season, I want to be in the best position to do so."

If New Orleans were to lose Jordan to another franchise, the Saints would lose more than just a key player. Jordan has been the voice of the defense and the entire team for most of the past decade, something New Orleans would need to replace.

It would mark the end of an era that spanned nearly two decades of Saints football. He currently sits at 243 games played, the most in franchise history, having surpassed even Hall of Famer Drew Brees.