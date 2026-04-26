Saints Bringing In Anfernee Jennings, Tyree Wilson are Strong Signs Cam Jordan Moving On
We don’t need tea leaves to read Cameron Jordan’s long, and someday Hall-of-Fame career in New Orleans is about to come to an end.
The free agent defensive end not only is heavily rumored to be headed to the Chicago Bears and reunite with former coach Dennis Allen, but the Saints moves themselves the past couple of days suggest they have moved on from Jordan.
On Sunday, multiple reports say that free-agent linebacker Anfernee Jennings is signing with the Saints after he spent his first five seasons with the New England Patriots. This move comes one day after the Saints traded their fifth-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for edge rusher Tyree Wilson and a seventh-round pick (that became cornerback Ty Hall of Iowa).
Jordan had a resurgence in 2025, recording 10.5 sacks – reaching double digits for the first time since 2021. However, it seemed as if the team and the eight-time Pro Bowler reached an impasse on attempts to bring him back to New Orleans.
Meanwhile, Jennings, who was the 87th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama, had lost his starter’s status last season under new coach Mike Vrabel. In fact, Jennings went from 14 starts in 2023 and 16 in 2024 to just three starts last year.
In all, he has 217 tackles in his career with 7.5 sacks.
Wilson, who was the seventh overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, never fulfilled his potential in Las Vegas, starting just seven of the 50 games he played in. Over his three seasons, he has 91 tackles and 12 sacks.
If this is the end for Jordan, he put up numbers that compare to Rickey Jackson, whom is regarded by many as the best defensive player ever to play for the Saints. Jordan, who will turn 37 on July 10, is 17th on the all-time NFL sacks list, and he surpassed Jackson this past season with 132 total sacks.
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Jim Derry is the Publisher / Beat Writer for New Orleans Saints On SI and has hosted the Dattitude Podcast since September 2021. He is a native New Orleanian and previously worked for The Times-Picayune for 35 years, working several jobs in the news room, including covering the Saints, the NFL and sports betting. Jim also is a play-by-play broadcaster for Varsity Sports Now Louisiana, calling local high school and college games. Email: jim@jimderry.com. X: @JimDerryJr.Follow jimderryjr