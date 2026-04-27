Biggest Winners and Losers Following Saints’ 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books, and the New Orleans Saints have another strong class coming in – maybe the third really good class in a row.

In 2024, the team shored up their weakest spot on the field at the time by taking Taliese Fuaga, who started at left tackle his rookie season before moving to the right side when the Saints shored up their line once again in 2025 with Kelvin Banks of Texas.

Also two years ago, after a trade up in the second round, starting cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry was drafted out of Alabama and backup quarterback Spencer Rattler was a value pick in Round 5.

Last year after Banks, the Saints made maybe their most important selection since taking Alvin Kamara in the third round of the 2017 draft when they nabbed Tyler Shough with the 40th overall pick last year.

Since then, with just nine games started in the NFL under his belt, he clearly is the hope the team has he will be the franchise quarterback going forward. That being said, they drafted this past weekend in such a fashion – to surround him with weapons and to shore up the run defense on the other side.

So who are the biggest winners and losers? Who do the players drafted help most on this current roster, and who do they possibly signal trouble for?

WINNERS

Tyler Shough

Well, duh. This is the no-brainers of no-brainers. If it wasn’t clear and obvious by the end of last season and with the free-agent signings of running back Travis Etienne and guard David Edwards last month, then the selections of Jordyn Tyson (first round), Oscar Delp (third round), Bryce Lance (fourth round) and even to some extent Barion Brown (sixth round) means the team is all in on not just improving this offense, but making it one of the best in the league.

With every player it helps, however, it hurts one or two. We’ll get to that in a minute.

Chris Olave

A player who is about to get paid – most likely with somewhere in the neighborhood of $30 million per year extension for three to four years in New Orleans – got some much needed help.

Obviously, one of the big knocks on Olave is his health and the concussions he has suffered throughout his four NFL seasons. No longer is it just he and tight end Juwan Johnson.

Taking some of the pressure off could cut into his stats, but we’re sure he’ll gladly take that if it means lessening his chances at another concussion, which certainly could significantly shorten the length of his career.

Quincy Riley

One of the Saints two fourth-round draft picks, Quincy Riley, made it all the way to starter toward the end of last season and was projected to enter 2026 as one of the No. 1 corners.

It had been rumored the team would be looking at adding a player early in the draft here, which in turn likely would have forced Riley into a backup role once again. (At the bare minimum, had him fighting in camp for a spot.)

Quincy Riley saved six points with this PBU 🙅‍♂️



CARvsNO on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/jMmrVBkoRe — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025

However, the Chiefs jumped from No. 9 to No. 6 to take potential pick Mansoor Delane, and when the Saints had the opportunity at 8 to take either Tyson or Caleb Downs, they went offense.

This is a blessing for Riley. And although it would be surprising to not see the team sign a free agent here, it still works out well for Riley after the Saints picked only two defensive backs – Lorenzo Styles in the fifth round and TJ Hall in the seventh.

LOSERS

Cam Jordan

We wrote about this on Sunday, and Jordan was quick to point out that even though the Saints brought in linebacker Anfernee Jennings and edge rusher Tyree Wilson, neither bring to the table what Jordan has brought over a 15-year career.

Quietly (or not), here are the strongest signs yet the #Saints and Cam Jordan are parting ways. (If we didn't already know.) LB Anfernee Jennings the latest add to the defensive side to go with Tyree Wilson on Saturday. https://t.co/dnQBiiKC6O #NFL — Jim Derry (@JimDerryJr) April 26, 2026

While that is certainly true, they also come at a much lesser cost than what we think Jordan probably is asking to come back for what will be a season at age 37 in 2026.

Unless we’re reading the tea leaves completely wrong, it appears as if the Saints have made their offer, and the ball remains in Jordan’s court. If he waits too long, the team may take their ball and move on.

Bub Means / Trey Palmer

Both receivers who were going to be in the mix for that final receiver slot this coming year, it’s hard to imagine a scenario in which both were kept. In fact with the addition of three receivers in the draft – including two in the first four rounds – it is much more likely neither of these players make it than it is both do.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Bub Means has a whole lot of competition for making the team this coming season after all the wide receivers the team took in the 2026 NFL Draft. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Palmer, who is a Louisiana native, came over from Tampa Bay, but he didn’t play a down last season due to an ankle injury. He only played two seasons with the Bucs after being traded from the Packers to the Rams in 2023 then picked up by the Texans and sent to the Eagles and Tampa.

He has 51 career catches for 557 yards and four touchdowns.

Means was drafted in the fifth round of the 2024 draft and also was injured all of last year. As a rookie, he played in seven games and caught nine passes for 118 yards and a touchdown.