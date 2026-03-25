Chargers Gaining Steam as Free Agency Fit for Saints Veteran Pro Bowler

The New Orleans Saints were one of the worst teams in the league after losing Derek Carr to retirement last offseason, but rookie quarterback Tyler Shough caught fire down the stretch, which boosted the team quite a bit.

As a result, the Saints dove into free agency this offseason with the idea that Shough would be their franchise signal caller going forward, so they built the team around him. They've added players like Travis Etienne, David Edwards, Noah Fant, and Kaden Elliss in free agency. But they also lost Demario Davis to the New York Jets and are at risk of losing Cameron Jordan, too.

Jordan is coming off a huge season with the Saints, but he hasn't been re-signed as of Wednesday. As a result, he could be eyeing a few different potential landing spots.

CBS Sports' Shanna McCarriston and Carter Bahns recently suggested the Los Angeles Chargers could dive into free agency to land Jordan as a big piece of their defensive line. The fit would make a lot of sense if the Chargers opt to be aggressive.

Chargers could replace Odafe Oweh with Cameron Jordan

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the run outs before the game against the New York Jets at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Odafe Oweh is out the door in a disappointing hit to the Chargers' pass rush," McCarriston and Bahns wrote. "With his departure, Los Angeles is in need of a replacement who can keep this defense among the NFL's most elite units. Jordan may not be a long-term solution, but he would be a stopgap option at least who would help the Chargers maintain some of the best financial flexibility in the league. His modest price would also allow this team to spend more heavily on its greatest need: offensive line."

The Chargers lost Odafe Oweh in free agency this offseason and they haven't done much to replace his production. While Jordan might not be the young pass rusher that will boost the team for years to come, he's a very productive talent right now.

Last year, Jordan was one of the more productive veteran pass rushers in the league. He recorded double digit sacks for the Saints without much national media attention. This shows that he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level, though it's unclear how much longer he can manage this play.

Either way, the Chargers could take a shot on him.