Saints Key Offseason Dates to Remember: Rookie Minicamp, OTAs, Mandatory Minicamp

As the calendar turns to May, that means there are a little over three months until the preseason begins and the New Orleans Saints begin their 2026 campaign with Tyler Shough at the helm on Sunday, Sept. 14.

While the NFL schedule will be released in a couple of weeks, and we will have a live post on all the updates the day it is announced (and before), there are dates you already can mark in your calendar.

Rookie minicamp is first on the docket, followed by OTAs (Organized Team Activities) and mandatory veteran minicamp before the team takes its final vacation before training camp.

As of this writing, all events are scheduled for the team’s practice facility in Metairie. Times TBA.

Rookie Minicamp: Friday, May 8 and Saturday, May 9

OTA 1: Wednesday, May 27 and Thursday, May 28

OTA 2: Monday, June 1; Wednesday, June 3 and Thursday, June 4

OTA 3: Monday, June 8; Wednesday, June 10 and Thursday, June 11

Rookie Minicamp: TBA

Mandatory Veteran Minicamp: Tuesday June 16 and Wednesday, June 17