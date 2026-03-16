Chiefs Predicted to Poach Veteran All-Pro From Saints in Free Agency

The New Orleans Saints have put together one of the more impressive offseasons, given their cap situation, in the entire league.

Despite being handicapped with cap issues, the Saints have found a way to add Travis Etienne and David Edwards to their offense. Both players are signed to multi-year contracts and should be franchise cornerstones for the next few years. They were also able to add Kaden Elliss to their defense.

But the Saints still have work to do and their own franchise legend, Cameron Jordan, is still a free agent, as of Sunday.

CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani recently listed the Kansas City Chiefs as the best free agent landing spot for Jordan this season, though the Saints should be fighting to bring him back to New Orleans.

Cameron Jordan is a very intriguing free agent right now

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) reacts after forcing a fumble against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"On Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones made a post on social media that included just two words: 'Cam Jordan.' The New Orleans Saints star is looking to play his 16th NFL season, and it could be his first away from New Orleans," Dajani wrote. "Cameron Jordan has recorded 763 tackles, 175 tackles for loss and 132 sacks in his 243 career games. Those 132 sacks are the most in franchise history.

"Jordan, who turns 37 this summer, is still a productive player, as he recorded 10.5 sacks, 15 QB hits and 15 tackles for loss in 2025. The Chiefs have lost plenty on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, including Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Bryan Cook, Leo Chenal, Charles Omenihu and Derrick Nnadi. Kansas City could score Jordan on a cheap deal as the Chiefs look to rebound in 2026. "

The Chiefs could certainly use Jordan on their defense this year. They're seemingly all in to win right now after making a few big moves in free agency. Patrick Mahomes should be back at some point in the year and if the Chiefs can make it to the playoffs, they can always compete for a Super Bowl. Jordan is coming off a huge year in which he recorded double digit sacks.

But the Saints shouldn't let Jordan leave without a fight. He's been a franchise legend for a long time and has spent his entire 15-year career in New Orleans. With him still producing at a high level, New Orleans shouldn't let him leave, even if it costs around $8 million on a one-year deal.