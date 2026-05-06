Alvin Kamara Talks About Potential Return to Saints, But Former Teammate Not So Sure

For weeks, many Saints fans have questioned the potential return of running back Alvin Kamara. That especially has been true since the team signed Travis Etienne from the Jacksonville Jaguars on March 9 to a four-year, $48 million contract to clearly become the RB1.

Kamara, who turns 31 on July 25, was a guest on former Saints left tackle Terron Armstead’s podcast Tuesday and made some interesting comments that had some believing it was his way of confirming his return to New Orleans.

That was not the case.

Armstead never asked Kamara specifically if he was going to return, rather what he thought the team’s all-time greatest running back thought of the signing.

‘If that’s the direction we’re going …’

To which, Kamara said: “One person can’t do it by themselves, so I am cool with it. Whichever direction we can take it, I’m with it. I haven’t had too much time to talk to him, but I am definitely excited he has a fleur de lis on his helmet. He got paid.”

Reading through the lines, besides the fact Kamara hasn’t yet spoken to a new teammate who is theoretically was signed to start a duo with him, but it also was interesting to hear the nine-year running back say: “If that’s the direction we’re going in, I am with it.”

If he were all in for coming back, wouldn’t he have already talked to the team and known what the direction looks like?

Five weeks ago, Coach Kellen Moore was asked about the situation and told The New Orleans Times-Picayune’s Jeff Duncan, “(Kamara is) certainly on the roster and part of the running back room. We feel fortunate that we were able to acquire Travis, but there’s a lot of work to be had.”

That isn’t exactly a confirmation of the team wanting Kamara back.

Tyrann Mathieu weighs in

Meanwhile, former Saints defensive back Tyrann Mathieu said on his own “In the Bayou” podcast on Tuesday he didn’t think the team is “dealing with this in good faith. … I am hesitant to say that, but this is not the way you treat your all-time touchdown leader.”

Mathieu never said – or insinuated – he has spoken to Kamara, but he did cite a source inside the team that told him, “They are mad at Kamara because of the way he sort of spearheaded getting (former coach) Dennis Allen fired. So you got somebody fired, but you didn’t produce, neither.”

Kamara, who would be entering the second season of a two-year contract extension he signed before the 2025 campaign, played in 11 games before he was shut down for the final six games due to a knee injury.

Before he left, however, he had his worst season in the NFL – rushing for 471 yards and one touchdown and adding 186 yards receiving. It was the first time he had ever not collected more than 1,000 yards of total offense.

Mathieu said, “I think the Saints would rather not have to make a hard decision and (Kamara) just walk in and say, ‘You know what? Loo, I am gonna retire.’

“I know Mickey, and I hope they don’t take this wrong, but I just don’t think they have the balls to outright cut him.”