Derek Carr Mock Trade: Saints Send Veteran QB to NFC Team

The New Orleans Saints lost their franchise quarterback, Derek Carr, to a sudden medical retirement last offseason. They ended up replacing Carr with Tyler Shough after starting Spencer Rattler during the first half of the season. But this offseason, Carr has reportedly been open to the idea of a comeback now that he's healthy.

With Shough as the Saints franchise quarterback, they have no use for Carr coming out of retirement. But they could use him as a trade chip if there's a team in the league willing to take on his deal and give up a little bit of draft capital to get the deal done.

Luke Loffrendo of Saints Wire recently put together a mock trade that would send Carr to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a fourth-round pick and a sixth round pick this year.

Derek Carr could be a target for the Arizona Cardinals

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks off the field after field after an injury during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Last offseason, Carr made the decision to retire due to a shoulder injury that significantly limited his ability to throw the football," Loffrendo wrote. "At the time, the injury appeared to be a long-term concern. However, recent reports suggest Carr’s shoulder has healed to the point where he can perform the functional movements required to throw, sparking renewed interest from teams around the league.

"With several franchises still searching for stability under center, a potential Carr trade has quietly become one of the more intriguing storylines of the offseason. Still relatively young at 34, Carr could offer a steady presence for a team that believes it is ready to win now."

The Cardinals are seemingly ready to move on from Kyler Murray, but they don't have another franchise option. They could turn to Jacoby Brissett, but there's only so much upside in that idea.

As a result, adding Carr could make a bit of sense. If he's healthy and good to go, he would be an upgrade over Brissett. This would give the Cardinals a chance to compete while they search for their next franchise quarterback.

It would also depend on if Carr is willing to play for the Cardinals. He might not want to come out of retirement if he doesn't see a real route to the Super Bowl with his next team.

