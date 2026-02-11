Saints Mock Trade: Vikings Land Veteran QB for 3rd Round Pick

The New Orleans Saints lost their franchise quarterback Derek Carr to retirement last offseason and swiftly replaced him with rookie Tyler Shough and youngster Spencer Rattler.

Rattler began the season as the starter, but Shough took over at the halfway mark and led the Saints to multiple solid wins. Shough is seemingly the team's franchise quarterback going forward.

But reports have begun to emerge that Carr is healthy and willing to come out of retirement for the right situation. But where could he land?

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Saints Wire's Luke Loffredo recently put together a mock trade that would send Carr and a sixth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a third-round pick.

Vikings could be a landing spot for Saints QB Derek Carr

Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Last offseason, Carr made the decision to retire due to a shoulder injury that significantly limited his ability to throw the football," Loffrendo wrote. "At the time, the injury appeared to be a long-term concern. However, recent reports suggest Carr’s shoulder has healed to the point where he can perform the functional movements required to throw, sparking renewed interest from teams around the league.

"With several franchises still searching for stability under center, a potential Carr trade has quietly become one of the more intriguing storylines of the offseason. Still relatively young at 34, Carr could offer a steady presence for a team that believes it is ready to win now. As teams begin to explore the possibility of adding Derek Carr, the Saints also gain an opportunity to evaluate what kind of compensation they could receive in return."

The Vikings have JJ McCarthy at quarterback and he could be their franchise starter, but he's struggled enough that the team may want to invest in a veteran backup just in case.

Carr could compete for the starting job over McCarthy and potentially earn the job down the road.

It seems unlikely though. The Vikings were willing to let Sam Darnold walk in free agency because of the presence of McCarthy. It would be shocking to see them move on from the youngster in favor of Carr a year later.

It's hard to imagine Carr wanting to come out of retirement to backup McCarthy, too.

More NFL: Saints Predicted to Sign $10 Million Veteran Safety From Ravens