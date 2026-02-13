Saints Facing Huge Dilemma Building Offense Around Tyler Shough

The New Orleans Saints struck gold with their first and second round picks last offseason. They landed Kelvin Banks Jr. in the first round, who turned out to be one of the best offensive linemen in the draft.

They also landed Tyler Shough in Round 2. Shough was one of the candidates for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year despite only starting half the season. He's quickly emerged as the Saints franchise quarterback, but they haven't built the best offense around him yet.

PFF's Bradley Locker recently suggested the biggest dilemma facing the Saints this offseason is how they're going to build the offense around Shough.

Saints need to add multiple offensive weapons this offseason

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) makes a heart sign after scoring a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Although the Saints finished under .500 for the second straight year, they gained momentum late in the calendar. The team’s performance has conjured faith around Shough as the starter, but now the team must try to improve his conditions," Locker wrote. "Shough flashed as a rookie with a 73.1 PFF passing grade and only a 2.0% turnover-worthy play rate across 378 dropbacks, including nine starts. The second-round pick accomplished that despite the Saints holding the 19th-ranked PFF receiving grade and the second-worst PFF rushing grade.

"Conversations will likely pivot based on Alvin Kamara, who’s under contract for just one more year and coming off a career-low 51.7 overall PFF grade. Further, the Saints must find legitimate options next to Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele. How New Orleans rounds out its skill-position group this year will be telling — and reflect how much it trusts its second-year passer."

The Saints need to add to the running back room and wide receiver room as desperately as anything.

At running back, they could target Notre Dame star Jeremiyah Love in the first round of the NFL draft. Love is seemingly a generational prospect with the ability to dominate games at the highest level of college football.

At wide receiver, they have options like David Boston, Jordyn Tyson, and Carnell Tate in the NFL draft. They could also dive into free agency and pursue a deep threat like Alec Pierce or a do-it-all receiver like Romeo Doubs.

Either way, the Saints need to add at least two productive playmakers over the coming months to build Shough's offense around him.

