NFL Draft News: Saints Hosted Dinner with Ohio State Stars Before Pro Day

The New Orleans Saints are continuing to do extensive homework on prospects ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Holding the No. 8 pick in the first round of the draft, the Saints have several options. They could address their need for a complement to Chris Olave at wide receiver, add a pass rusher, or even strengthen their secondary. Fortunately for general manager Mickey Loomis and the front office, Ohio State has a player in each of these positions, all of whom are expected to be top-10 picks. This makes attending Ohio State's Pro Day and working there even more important.

Saints brass met with many Buckeyes over dinner Tuesday evening, the night before the program's Pro Day, according to NOF's Nick Underhill.

Which Ohio State prospect could land in New Orleans?

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) leaves the field following the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 31, 2025. Ohio State lost 24-14. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Among the players present at the formal meeting, according to Underhill, were Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles, Caleb Downs, Carnell Tate, Kayden McDonald, and Tywone Malone. Other unnamed players, such as tight end Max Klare and cornerback Davison Igbinosun, might have also been there, since Underhill noted that the list wasn't "exhaustive."

For the Saints, the most likely draft picks at No. 8 are Reese, Downs, and Tate. Styles could be an option, but New Orleans will definitely consider other players at different positions if he falls to them.

Among the three main Ohio State prospects, the Saints have been strongly linked to selecting Tate, the highly talented receiver who can make an impact immediately. The 20-year-old wide receiver caught 51 passes in 2025 for a career-high 875 yards and nine touchdowns, posting impressive numbers alongside projected 2027 top-five draft pick Jeremiah Smith. If Tate is still available when New Orleans is on the clock in April, there's no doubt they'll strongly consider selecting him.

Regarding Downs, the Saints are largely solid at safety, but there's a dilemma in passing up a potentially generational talent to address a team need. Many teams prefer to pick the best player available in the first round, especially within the top 10. It would be intriguing to see how the Saints might react if the 21-year-old safety was available on draft night.