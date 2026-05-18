Saints GM Mickey Loomis Speaks Out On Status of Alvin Kamara, Cameron Jordan & Taysom Hill

There has been nearly as much buzz this offseason about players who may or may not be part of the 2026 New Orleans Saints as the ones who certainly will be here.

And as OTAs are set to begin in a little over a week on May 27, while we already know longtime Saint Demario Davis will be playing for the New York Jets this coming season, we still don’t know for sure whether running back Alvin Kamara, edge rusher Cameron Jordan and all-everything athlete Taysom Hill will be back.

The last we heard from Kamara, he was on Terron Armstead’s podcast a couple weeks ago and was non-specific on a potential return to New Orleans, and he referred to the acquisition of Travis Etienne by saying, “Whichever direction we can take it, I am with it.”

Quietly (or not), here are the strongest signs yet the #Saints and Cam Jordan are parting ways. (If we didn't already know.) LB Anfernee Jennings the latest add to the defensive side to go with Tyree Wilson on Saturday. https://t.co/dnQBiiKC6O #NFL — Jim Derry (@JimDerryJr) April 26, 2026

As far as Jordan and Hill, there has been almost nothing said from either side. Jordan clearly had been testing the market and wants to play a 16th NFL season, but has been a bit cryptic about his thoughts on where.

Taysom Hill’s return unlikely

Meanwhile, mum’s the word on Hill, although it would be sort of a shocker if he came back to New Orleans. In his final home game last season against the New York Jets, he choked up talking to the media in the postgame press conference – almost accepting his fate.

As an unrestricted free agent, Hill could go wherever he wants, but there hasn’t been much talk about the soon-to-be 36-year-old who is 18 months removed from multiple knee injuries that kept him out of football for the first quarter of last season.

When he returned, he was ineffective, gaining just 205 yards of total offense with one touchdown.

Loomis asked about all 3 players

When asked at the Saints Hall of Fame golf tournament Monday about whether Jordan and Hill each have contract offers, General Manager Mickey Loomis paused and responded, “Cam certainly does; Taysom does not.”

He added: “Look, those guys have earned the right for self-determination, right? So we’re not going to put any deadlines on anything.”

When asked about the status of Kamara and if he would be back, Loomis said: “We’re just going to see how he will fit on our roster. Obviously, there’s a resource management element to it, and we will get to that over the next week or two. (The start of OTAs) create a bit of a deadline, yes, but it’s not hard and fast.”