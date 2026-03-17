Saints' Noah Fant Signing Puts Writing on the Wall for Taysom Hill

The New Orleans Saints' 2026 free agency moves have been carefully planned and are a sign that the Saints are shifting toward a youth movement.

The headlines have focused on New Orleans signing running back Travis Etienne Jr. and offensive lineman David Edwards, but a smaller move made that was made last week could mark the end of an era for Saints football.

The Saints agreed to terms with former Cincinnati Bengals tight end Noah Fant on a two-year deal worth $8.75 million. At first glance, it seems like a typical backup tight end signing to strengthen Kellen Moore's offense, but a closer look suggests it might be the loudest sign yet that the Taysom Hill era in New Orleans could be coming to an end.

Hill doesn't fit with the new-look Saints offense

Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The start of the new league year on March 11 meant that Hill, 35, officially hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent. It's the first time in his nine-year tenure with New Orleans that he has been unsigned at the start of free agency.

Hill, who has been the Swiss Army Knife of the Saints' offense for nearly a decade, experienced a decline in production in 2025, his first year under Moore's offensive scheme. The former undrafted free agent tallied a career-low 114 rushing yards and had fewer than 100 receiving yards for the first time since 2022.

The versatility remains, but Hill's role in Moore's system won't be as prominent as in other schemes. New Orleans signed Etienne to compete with Devin Neal, Kendre Miller, and Alvin Kamara, all of whom are under contract through 2026, making it unlikely Hill will get many carries out of the backfield. The addition of Fant to a tight end room that already includes Juwan Johnson also decreases Hill's chances of seeing the field in 2026.

Hill's projected market value is $2.1 million for a one-year deal, according to Spotrac. While it isn't an unreasonable price, the reality is that the Saints probably don't want to spend that much on a player they won't utilize. Signing a priority free agent from the 2026 NFL Draft class would be more in line with what New Orleans might prefer.

As many say, all good things must end. While Hill's time in New Orleans had many great moments, it's time to move forward — and the Saints appear to have realized that.