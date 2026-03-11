NFL Free Agency: Chiefs Star Posts Cryptic Tweet About Saints' Cam Jordan

Cameron Jordan has been the heart and soul of the New Orleans Saints' defense for the past 15 seasons, but as of 4 PM EST on Wednesday, he's an unrestricted free agent.

Free to sign with any team, Jordan has reportedly been open to moving on to a different franchise. While the Saints work to bring Jordan back, his peers around the league are taking notice.

Kansas City Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones sent out a post on X Wednesday afternoon with a short, but simple message — and it could be a cryptic hint at something yet to be reported.

Will Jordan join Jones on the Chiefs?

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) walks with Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris after a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jones cut through the free agency noise with a short, cryptic nod to the Saints' legend, saying "Cam Jordan..."

Cam jordan… — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) March 11, 2026

It's not an official recruitment, but it doesn't have to be. Jones, fresh off another dominant season with the Chiefs, is fully aware of what a veteran like Jordan could contribute to Kansas City's defensive line. The idea of pairing Jones with a rejuvenated Jordan, coming off a resurgent 10.5-sack campaign, would pose a nightmare for opposing offensive coordinators.

While fans hold their breath, Jordan remains blunt on his free agency. He told the Associated Press last week that many uncertainties remain.

“We shall see what happens,” Jordan said. “It’s obvious that I have to be a free agent. What else would you call a player without a contract?”

It's a fair point for a player who has been the face of the Saints for 15 seasons. While the Saints would love to bring him back, it's clear that Jordan is open to all options. If Mickey Loomis doesn't extend a reasonable offer, the 94% chance of him returning — a number that Jordan joked about earlier this offseason — might drop to zero.

Kansas City has just over $21 million in available cap space, according to Over The Cap, though the signings of running back Kenneth Walker II and tight end Travis Kelce could lower the available space when those moves become official. Jordan has a projected market value of $6.8 million, according to Spotrac, but may be willing to take even less for an opportunity to contend for a Super Bowl.