Saints' Cameron Jordan Breaks Silence Before Testing Free Agency

It was an intriguing day for the New Orleans Saints on Thursday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on X that Saints legend Cameron Jordan will be entering free agency for the first time in his career as the 15-year veteran and New Orleans has not been able to come to terms on a deal. Schefter also reported that Jordan is "open" to leaving New Orleans.

"Eight-time Pro-Bowl DE Cameron Jordan, who has spent his 15-year career in New Orleans and had 10.5 sacks last season, will not have a new deal in place with New Orleans by next week and now will hit free agency for the first time in his NFL career, per sources," Schefter wrote. "Jordan will play a 16th NFL season and is said to be open to leaving New Orleans."

Afterward, Jordan took to X with a brief message.

Will Cameron Jordan return?

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) reacts after forcing a fumble against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome.

"Philippians 4:13," Jordan wrote.

Philippians 4:13 — Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) March 5, 2026

This is in reference to the quote: "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."

While the two sides aren't currently expected to come to terms on a deal before free agency, that doesn't completely rule out a deal coming to fruition, but ESPN's Katherine Terrell pointed out that if the Saints do sign him later on, they would have to take into account a new deal, plus $18.7 million in dead money.

"The Saints failing to reach a deal with Jordan by the deadline doesn't necessarily mean that's the end of his tenure in New Orleans," Terrell wrote. "But if they do sign him later, they'll have to account for both the $18.7 million in dead money and the money from the new deal. I think this is just a situation where you have to see how the market plays out. Jordan has never been a free agent before and this is likely his last contract. The Saints have a lot more room this year to absorb the dead money hit [plus] any new deal than they did in previous years."

So, there's still a chance that Jordan's tenure in New Orleans isn't done quite yet. But we have to see how the market plays out. Free agency will begin on March 9.