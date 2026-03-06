NFL Free Agency: Saints Predicted to Land Inexpensive Wide Receiver

It's no secret that the New Orleans Saints’ offseason priorities are centered around adding a wide receiver to complement Chris Olave and to make life easier for Tyler Shough.

Whether the Saints focus on adding that pass catcher through free agency or through the NFL Draft in late April, it's bound to happen — and the Saints' front office can't afford to swing and miss. The legal negotiation window of NFL free agency is set to commence on Monday, March 8 at 12:00pm EST and New Orleans will be as active as they possibly can. There are salary cap restraints that could restrict the Saints from spending big, but there are plenty of capable contributors on the cheaper end of the market.

One potential fit to land in New Orleans is Jalen Nailor, writes FOX Sports' Henry McKenna, who says that Nailor would be a "compelling" addition to the Saints' offense.

The Saints should consider signing Nailor

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) celebrates after a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"I don’t think the Saints are going to extend themselves financially this offseason — not when they’re already $44 million over the cap," McKenna wrote. "But a guy like Nailor is compelling, given what he might be able to do with a bigger role in New Orleans. With Kellen Moore and Tyler Shough showing promise at the end of last year, Nailor might see New Orleans as a place where he can realize his potential, perhaps even on a one-year, prove-it deal."

Nailor, who celebrated his 27th birthday on Monday, was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Despite being buried on the depth chart during his first two seasons, Nailor came back and posted two consecutive 400-plus yard seasons and accumulating ten total touchdowns in 2024 and 2025.

His talent is undeniable, but the production didn’t fully capitalize on his potential. This was partly due to being the team’s third-string receiver for most of his time in Minnesota, overshadowed by the star power of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in the Vikings’ pass game.

Spotrac projects Nailor’s market value to be approximately $4.7 million for a one-year contract. However, teams may see him as more valuable than the general public. If the price remains low, he would be an ideal offensive weapon to work alongside Chris Olave, contributing to the continued success of the Saints’ Tyler Shough-led offense.