New WR Fit Emerges for Saints Just Days Before Free Agency

We are just a few days away from the free agency frenzy beginning across the National Football League.

When it comes to the New Orleans Saints, arguably the biggest needs for the franchise are guard, another wide receiver, a cornerback and another big-time running back. An edge rusher also could be of need as well, depending on how things go with Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis, who are both scheduled to head to the open market.

The Saints have been hard at work restructuring contracts, including Alvin Kamara's, ahead of free agency to free up salary cap space. The Saints are sitting on just over $20 million in salary cap space with two days to go until the market opens. There's a lot of work for New Orleans to do and each offseason, it seems like the team finds some way to push financial questions into the future in order to maximize the present. What could the Saints have up their sleeve this offseason? FOX Sports' Henry McKenna tabbed former Minnesota Vikings receiver Jalen Nailor as an "ideal" signing for New Orleans, while throwing cold water on the idea of massive expenditures.

The Saints need another receiver

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) celebrates after a touchdown catch during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"New Orleans Saints," McKenna wrote. "WR Jalen Nailor. I don’t think the Saints are going to extend themselves financially this offseason — not when they’re already $44 million over the cap. But a guy like Nailor is compelling, given what he might be able to do with a bigger role in New Orleans. With Kellen Moore and Tyler Shough showing promise at the end of last year, Nailor might see New Orleans as a place where he can realize his potential, perhaps even on a one-year, prove-it deal."

This was before all of the restructurings. The Saints are not $44 million over the cap. Regardless, the idea of Nailor is more interesting. He's just 27 years old and had 29 catches for 444 yards and four touchdowns in 2025. In 2024, he had 28 catches for 414 yards and six touchdowns. If the Saints view Devaughn Vele as the No. 2 receiver, this would be great production for a No. 3 option. But, he has talent and could be more.

The Vikings' passing offense struggled in 2025, to say the least. Justin Jefferson, who many view as the No. 1 receiver in football, racked up 1,048 yards in 2025. A step back from 1,533 in 2024, to put into perspective how the offense shifted. So, Nailor's production was pretty solid, especially when you consider the fact that Jordan Addison is Minnesota's No. 2 receiver.

All of this is to say, landing someone Nailor may not sound like a big move, but he has talent and a bigger opportunity could do him well.