NFL Mock Draft: Saints Add Superstar RB After Dominant NFL Combine

The New Orleans Saints struck gold in the 2025 NFL Draft. They managed to reach on two players that analysts didn't like during the first two rounds of the NFL draft, but both turned out to be franchise cornerstones through their rookie years. Kelvin Banks Jr. felt like a reach, but he's emerged as the best offensive tackle from the draft class. Tyler Shough felt like a huge reach in the second round, but he almost took home the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award after beginning the season on the bench.

Now the Saints need to win this offseason in the same way they won last offseason. This begins with the NFL draft again, though the team's needs are a bit different now. Instead of needing a quarterback, the Saints need weapons for him to throw to and give the ball to. At pick No. 8 in the first round of the draft, the Saints need to land a playmaker at wide receiver or running back and there are a few potential options expected to be on the board.

CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson recently put together a mock draft for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. In the first round, at pick No. 8, Wilson projected the Saints would select superstar running back Jeremiyah Love to bolster their offense in a big way.

Jeremiyah Love was dominant at the NFL Combine

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (RB11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"This has been a popular pick in recent weeks, and after Love's combine workouts, all the more reason to lean into it here," Wilson wrote. "An explosive RB is every QB's best friend, and that's especially true for second-year passer Tyler Shough."

Love dominated the NFL Draft Combine, running well under a 4.40 second 40-yard dash while also exceling in most of the running back drills. If he wasn't a solidified superstar prospect already, he is after his combine performance.

But one of the better aspects of Love as a prospect that's seemingly overlooked is the fact that he hasn't been run into the ground by his college like other top running back prospects. Love has under 500 career touches in college while Bijan Robinson had nearly 600 career touches and Saquon Barkley had almost 800 touches in three years. This means Love will be going into the league with more gas in the tank. He would be the perfect selection at pick No. 8.