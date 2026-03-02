NFL Mock Draft: Saints Make Splash, Draft Generational RB at Pick No. 8

The New Orleans Saints have a lot of different directions they could go with their roster this offseason, but one of the main storylines is what they'll do with veteran running back Alvin Kamara.

Kamara, on paper, is a prime cut candidate. Obviously, decisions are made with the players as humans and not chess pieces, so there's some push back that the Saints would cut ties with a franchise legend like Kamara.

Either way, they should be looking for their long-term running back replacement this offseason. The NFL draft should have plenty of options.

ESPN's Matt Miller recently put together a mock draft for the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 8 pick in Round 1, Miller projected the Saints would replace Kamara by drafting running back Jeremiyah Love out of Notre Dame.

Adding Jeremiyah Love would be a huge step in the right direction for Saints

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (RB11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Speaking of drafting nonpremium positions early, the Saints could have a similar conversation if Love is there at this pick," Miller wrote. "He is my No. 1 overall player and a dynamic running back with the talent to be a Bijan Robinson-level threat in the run and passing game. And the Saints have a need at running back with Alvin Kamara entering his age-31 season and no back on the roster emerging as a successor.

"Love's ability to break off long runs -- he had three touchdown runs of more than 90 yards in college -- speaks to his vision and acceleration at 6-foot and 214 pounds. He had 42 total touchdowns in three seasons and shows NFL-ready ability as a three-down, impact running back who would immediately take pressure off quarterback Tyler Shough."

Whether the Saints cut ties with Kamara shouldn't be the deciding factor on whether they draft Love. If they cut Kamara, Love should be their top target. If they hold onto Kamara, Love should still be one of their top targets.

He's a superstar playmaker with the big play ability rarely seen in dominant running backs. He ran a sub-4.40 second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, which puts him near the top of the league in the speed category.

Adding Love to replace Kamara would make a lot of sense. He has the outlook of a franchise running back. Adding him alongside Kamara until the veteran running back leaves New Orleans or retires would also make sense, as it would allow them to split the workload and save their bodies from the wear and tear of a full season.