NFL Mock Draft: Saints Take Big Swing on Round 1 Running Back

The New Orleans Saints came into last season with a lot of question marks surrounding their roster. They didn't have a franchise quarterback after Derek Carr retired. Their offense only had a handful of playmakers. The defense was lacking at best.

But the Saints solved some of these issues in the 2025 NFL Draft. They landed a franchise offensive tackle in Kelvin Banks Jr. In the second round, they landed a potential franchise quarterback when they selected Tyler Shough to lead their offense. It took a few months for Shough to win the starting job, but now that he's done it, he's seemingly separated himself as the top quarterback on the team.

This offseason, the Saints will need to focus on building the roster around Shough. They could look to add a running back and a wide receiver within their first few draft selections.

Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. In the first round, Fornelli projected the Saints would land Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love to help anchor the future of their offense.

Jeremiyah Love would fit perfectly in the Saints lineup

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball during the first half of a NCAA football game against Navy at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I raised a lot of eyebrows last year when I said I liked Jeremiyah Love more than Ashton Jeanty, and my feelings on the subject haven't changed," Fornelli wrote. "Love is a versatile, special playmaker who will quickly prove to be one of the better running backs in the NFL. He's a ready-made replacement for Alvin Kamara."

It seems like Alvin Kamara will be out of the league within a few years because of his insanely high usage rate through his career with the Saints.

As a result, going after a potential franchise superstar like Love would make a lot of sense. It's very risky to select a running back this high in the NFL draft, but Love is the kind of prospect that makes sense.

Adding Love alongside Shough would be perfect for the Saints. This would allow the duo to grow and develop in the league together. Plus, neither of them would be on expensive contracts for a few years either.

