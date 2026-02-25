The New Orleans Saints struck gold in the 2025 NFL Draft, despite the fact that many analysts believed the Saints made horrible mistakes with their top two draft selections.

They landed offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with their first round pick. At the time, Will Campbell and Armand Membou were seen as the consensus better offensive tackle prospects. But Banks has quickly become a franchise star for the Saints

In Round 2, the Saints seemingly reached on quarterback Tyler Shough. He hadn't been projected to go until late in the second round or sometime in the third round, but the Saints took him high in the second round. He's been incredible and looks to be the team's new franchise quarterback.

The Saints need to repeat this kind of NFL draft success this year, especially on offense, if they want to give Shough the talent to be a contender.

The Athletic recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. For the Saints, they projected Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love would end up in New Orleans with pick No. 8 in the first round.

Jeremiyah Love is the ideal Alvin Kamara successor in New Orleans

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) rushes downfield while being trailed by Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Javon McIntyre (7) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on November 15, 2025. | Michael Longo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"With Tyler Shough solving its quarterback problem, New Orleans can get a plug-and-play replacement for Alvin Kamara in Love. Some would call taking a running back here a reach, but Love is a threat to score every time he touches the ball," Pete Sampson of The Athletic wrote. "He found the end zone 40 times the past two seasons, including two scores of 90-plus yards. Love also has a lot of tread left on the tires after just 433 career carries at Notre Dame, compared to 750 at Boise State for Ashton Jeanty, last year’s No. 6 pick."

The Saints need a running back to complement Alvin Kamara until he retires or leaves the Saints. They also need a running back who could take over as the bell cow back when Kamara is gone.

Love is the perfect pick here because Love can do both.

He could play alongside Kamara for a year or two in the same way Jahmyr Gibbs plays alongside David Montgomery. Both have their own roles in the same way the Saints offense would be able to operate.

But Love has the potential of a franchise running back, which makes him worth the selection. He could grow and develop int he NFL alongside Shough.