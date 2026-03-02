Saints Drawing Major NFL Draft Buzz for Star Playmaker

The New Orleans Saints seemingly found their franchise quarterback in Tyler Shough during the 2025 NFL Draft, but they have a lot of other holes to fill on the roster.

They need to find a franchise running back with Alvin Kamara getting older. They need to add weapons to the wide receiver room, as Chris Olave is the team's only difference maker on offense right now. They also need help across the entire defense.

Long story short, the Saints can't go wrong this offseason if they aggressively go after talent. In the upcoming NFL draft, the Saints need to land a star in the first round.

PFF's John Kosko recently suggested the Saints' goal of the offseason is to "find out if Tyler Shough is the future quarterback," before suggesting the Saints best case scenario in the first round of the NFL draft would be landing USC wide receiver Makai Lemon.

Makai Lemon would be a huge addition for the Saints

Makai Lemon (6) scores a touchdown against Northwestern

"Shough was the surprise rookie of 2025, as he flashed high-end play and showed he was capable of becoming a franchise quarterback," Kosko wrote. "The Saints need to quickly find out if he is legit, or if they need to upgrade in 2027 in what looks like a stacked class. The goal should be either continue building the offensive line or give him more weapons to work with.

"Lemon led the FBS with a 91.4 PFF receiving grade while placing among the top 10 qualifiers in yards per route run and missed tackles forced in 2025. He’d pair well with Chris Olave and would give the Saints a potential future superstar in the mold of Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Amon-Ra St. Brown."

Lemon is a very versatile wide receiver who would fit perfectly next to Olave on the Saints offense. Both are very talented wide receivers with the ability to play in the slot and on the outside. Having two versatile weapons would make the Saints a much more dangerous offense.

He put together an excellent campaign with USC last season as he showed excellent route running ability and strong hands to help secure contested catches.

Shough needs another weapon to take a big step in the right direction this season. Adding Lemon would be the dream scenario.