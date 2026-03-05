NFL Mock Draft: Saints Land Playmaker to Pair With Chris Olave in Round 2

The New Orleans Saints made all the right moves last offseason to put the team in the right position to begin their rebuild. They were able to land multiple potential franchise cornerstones in the NFL draft.

One move that was severely underrated was the signing of pass rusher Chase Young, who struggled before last season, but dominated the second half of the year after returning from injuries.

Now the Saints will need to dive back into the NFL draft to continue their rebuild.

John Sigler of Saints Wire recently put together a full seven-round mock draft for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. After projecting the Saints to go defense with Sonny Styles in Round 1, Sigler projected they would turn to the offensive side of the ball and add Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard in the second round.

Saints could add Germie Bernard in Round 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"A lot of fans want Chris Bell here, but the Louisville wide receiver didn't make it to the pick despite his ACL injury," Sigler wrote. "We still got a log better at wide receiver by landing Bernard, one of the few wideouts to weigh in at over 200 pounds (6-foot-1, 206) while timing the 40 yard dash in 4.4 seconds (4.48) with a three-cone drill under seven seconds (6.71).

"He's a rare athlete who can make plays in space by forcing missed tackles and slipping past defenders. The Saints just don't have anyone as dangerous as he is with the ball in his hands. Imagine him in the slot with Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele anchoring the formation, and all three of them having the versatility to mix and match alignments?"

The Saints need to add a weapon in the NFL draft. If they don't land Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, or Makai Lemon in Round 1, going after Bernard in the second round makes a lot of sense.

Bernard is a physical receiver with excellent route running ability. He's hard to bring down once he has the ball in his hands, which makes him a big play threat from anywhere on the field. He put together a strong season with Alabama last year, posting 862 yards on 64 catches with seven touchdowns.

Adding him alongside Chris Olave would be an excellent move by the Saints. Bernard's physicality would pair perfectly with Olave's speed and finesse.