NFL Mock Draft: Saints Land Star LB Instead of Jeremiyah Love At Pick No. 8

The New Orleans Saints need to hit big this offseason if they want to continue pushing their franchise in the right direction.

After landing franchise quarterback Tyler Shough in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Saints have been closely linked to Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love at pick No. 8 in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Love would be the perfect addition to the Saints offense, as he would be able to grow and develop in the NFL alongside Shough. But what will the Saints do if Love is selected in the top seven picks?

John Sigler of Saints Wire recently put together a full seven round mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 8 pick in the first round, Sigler projected the Saints would land Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles, noting that Love was already off the board at pick No. 8.

Sonny Styles could be the perfect draft selection for the Saints

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Jeremiyah Love wasn't available, so wasn't it a good thing we got better at running back in free agency? Styles proved he should be a top-10 pick with his work at the combine, which validated many of the fans he won over by playing at such a high level this past season," Sigler wrote. "The 6-foot-5, 244-pounder earned top marks in every drill and looks like an ideal replacement for Demario Davis. The Saints can build their defense around him, offering much of the same upside as a pass rusher while making plays in coverage (he spent time at safety early in his Buckeyes career) and tackling cleanly in the open field."

Styles is the perfect linebacker for the next generation of the NFL. He's a mix of size, strength, speed, athleticism, and raw football talent that makes him one of the best players in the entire class. With Caleb Downs, Arvell Reese, and others on the defense, Styles wore the green dot and led the 2025 Ohio State defense.

Styles is excellent as a run defender. He didn't miss a single tackle during the regular season, but his play goes far beyond being a secure tackler. He makes big play after big play while always finding himself in the right position.

With Demario Davis headed to free agency, the Saints could replace him in a huge way by adding Styles to the roster. He has all the makings of a franchise superstar linebacker.