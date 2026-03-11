Saints Mock Draft: 2 Round Projection After First Wave of Free Agency

The New Orleans Saints have made a slew of moves this offseason to help bolster their roster, but these moves have completely changed how they're going to attack the trade market and the NFL draft.

The biggest moves that have been made that will impact the future decisions for the Saints was the addition of running back Travis Etienne. This addition likely takes Jeremiyah Love off the board for the Saints at pick No. 8.

As a result, I opted to put together a mock draft for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft to take control of the Saints for the first two rounds of the NFL draft. Here were the results for those top two draft picks:

Round 1, pick 8: Ohio State LB Sonny Styles

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles (LB25) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Saints can likely cross Love off their board after adding Etienne. But the Saints also lost Demario Davis to the New York Jets, which opens up a massive hole at off ball linebacker.

Fortunately for the Saints, they have the perfect option expected to be on the board at pick No. 8. Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles is the perfect replacement for Davis and he's exactly who the Saints should be targeting.

Styles is a freak athlete with the talent and ability to change the Saints defense for the better. He's one of the fastest linebackers in recorded NFL history while also being able to jump as high as almost any player in NFL Draft Combine history. His explosiveness allows him to be aggressive in the box.

Styles would be the perfect addition for the Saints as long as he doesn't land with anybody in the first seven picks of the draft.

Round 2, pick 42: Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) blows a kiss to the crowd after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 29, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Saints haven't found their new wide receiver No. 2 in free agency, so it seems like they will turn to the NFL draft to land a star to complement Chris Olave.

There's a chance that the Saints end up with Carnell Tate at pick No. 8 if he falls to them. But most projections see Tate land in the first seven picks.

This sees the Saints land Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II in round 2. Brazzell is a big bodied wide receiver with the ability to win jump balls as well as anybody in the draft class. He's also a big time red zone threat, which is exactly what the Saints need right now.