NFL Mock Draft: Saints Replace Demario Davis With Emerging 21-Year-Old

After eight years of excellence from Demario Davis, the New Orleans Saints now have a hole in the middle of their defense.

Davis agreed to a two-year deal with the New York Jets on Monday, entering his age-37 season. For as great as he was in his Saints tenure, which included two Pro Bowls and five All-Pro selections (four second team, one first), his departure presents an opportunity for the Saints to get younger as they look to re-enter the playoff discussion.

That made it altogether logical when ESPN's Field Yates projected the Saints to go with a linebacker i the first round of the draft next month.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Will Saints take Ohio State standout at No. 8?

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles (LB25) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Monday, Yates predicted that New Orleans would use the No. 8 pick on Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles, a 6-foot-4, 243-pounder whose athleticism has him soaring up draft boards despite stats that didn't jump off the page for the Buckeyes last year.

"Longtime starter Demario Davis reunited with the Jets in free agency, and his reliability and durability will be missed in New Orleans," wrote Yates. "He started at least 16 games in all of his eight seasons with the Saints, who can now turn to one of the most distinctive players in the class in Styles.

"The safety-turned-linebacker had the entire football world buzzing with his combine performance , but he's much more than just a workout star. Styles has excellent range, a quick-trigger in the running game and strong coverage instincts."

Going from a veteran with 227 NFL games under his belt to a rookie who only played two seasons at his position in college doesn't necessarily sound like a winning recipe, but the Saints have plenty of salty veterans on their defense. A burst of youthful athleticism in the middle could be exactly what New Orleans needs.

Of course, the Saints would also have to hope seven other teams passed on Styles to ensure they got their man. But the logic behind the pick is there, and there seems to be a consensus forming that this fit makes sense.