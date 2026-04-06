NFL Mock Trade: Saints Land Young CB, Pick No. 5 in Draft Day Blockbuster

The New Orleans Saints have the No. 8 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and they still have a few big roster holes they need to patch up.

The Saints could still use help on defense, especially after losing Demario Davis and potentially losing Cameron Jordan. They could also add to the wide receiver room, which is one of the worst units in the league right now. Chris Olave is a good wide receiver No. 1, but they need depth and talent behind him. As a result, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Saints trade up to land the player they want.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell recently put together a mock trade that would send the Saints' first-round pick, No.8, alongside pick No. 73 and pick No. 172 to the New York Giants in exchange for cornerback Deonte Banks and the No. 5 pick in the draft, allowing the Saints to jump up three selections in the NFL draft.

Saints could explore blockbuster draft day trades

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Mickey Loomis and the Saints, of course, are never shy about moving up if there's a player who fits their roster," Barnwell wrote. "They would likely need to leap the Browns and Commanders to jump the queue for Tate, who would slot in alongside Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele as the starting wide receivers for Tyler Shough.

"New Orleans would also take a flier on a 2023 first-round pick at cornerback in Banks, who has prototypical size for an NFL cornerback at 6-foot-2 but hasn't lived up to expectations through three years in New York. Banks would figure in as the likely kick returner for the Saints in 2026, too.

This trade would seemingly be made in order for the Saints to jump up and select Ohio State's Carnell Tate to add to the wide receiver room. Tate is a very talented wide receiver with the ability to separate from defensive backs deep down the field. He's an incredible deep threat with the ability to win the jump ball and make defenders miss in space.

Adding Banks would be a good step toward replacing Alontae Taylor, too. Banks is still young and improving. The Saints need to find another cornerback and a deal like this would work perfectly.

Considering the Saints wouldn't have to give up any significant draft capital to make this move, it would be well worth it.