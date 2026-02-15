NFL Mock Trade: Saints Send Derek Carr to AFC Contender
In this story:
The New Orleans Saints lost their franchise quarterback, Derek Carr, to a sudden medical retirement last offseason, which forced them to turn to a pair of young signal callers in 2025.
The Saints found their franchise option with rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, but now Carr is seemingly healthy and ready to return to the NFL if there's a team willing to take a chance on him, but it also provides the perfect fit. At this point, it would take the perfect situation to pull the veteran out of retirement. The team landing him would also need to give up some draft capital to the Saints to land him.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Luke Loffrendo of Saints Wire recently put together a mock trade that would send Carr to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a fourth-round pick and a fifth-round pick.
Derek Carr would fit perfectly with the Colts
"With several franchises still searching for stability under center, a potential Carr trade has quietly become one of the more intriguing storylines of the offseason," Loffrendo wrote. "Still relatively young at 34, Carr could offer a steady presence for a team that believes it is ready to win now.
"As teams begin to explore the possibility of adding Derek Carr, the Saints also gain an opportunity to evaluate what kind of compensation they could receive in return. Taking into account quarterback need across the league and the available draft capital of interested teams, let’s dive into a few potential trade proposals involving Carr and New Orleans."
The Colts are the perfect landing spot for Carr.
They seemingly have a franchise quarterback with Daniel Jones, but he tore his Achillies at the end of last season. With that in mind, it would make sense for the Colts to sign Jones to a three or four year extension while also trading for Carr.
This would give them two veteran options to compete for the starting job. If Carr doesn't pan out, he could work as a bridge quarterback until Jones returns. If Jones can't bounce back from his injury, the Colts would have Carr as a safety blanket. If they're both productive, the Colts could trade one away. Either way, it could make sense for Indianapolis.
More NFL: Saints 27-Year-Old Starter Linked to 2 Teams in Free Agency
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.orgFollow zpretzel