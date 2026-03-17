NFL Mock Trade: Saints Send Pick No. 8 to Buccaneers in Draft Day Shocker

The New Orleans Saints have made a few big additions in free agency this offseason. They were able to land Travis Etienne to help anchor their offense as the team's new franchise running back. They were also able to land David Edwards in the middle of their offensive line and Kaden Elliss in the middle of their defense.

With all eyes on the 2026 NFL Draft at this point, the Saints could explore a variety of different options with the No. 8 pick in the first round.

Trading down to pick No. 15 makes perfect sense for the Saints

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates with tight end Walker Lyons (85) after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As time goes on, it seems like a trade down would make sense for the Saints. They have a lot of roster holes to fill, and this NFL draft class is deep with talent, but the top end talent doesn't jump off the page.

The Saints could look to trade down to pick No. 15 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in one specific circumstance. If Carnell Tate is off the board at pick No. 8, but Sonny Styles is available, the Buccaneers could package pick No. 15 and next year's second round pick to trade up to pick No. 8. This would make sense for both sides.

Why this makes sense for the Saints

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson (WO40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Saints need a wide receiver more than anything. With Tate off the board in this scenario, their attention should turn to Jordyn Tyson and Makai Lemon. Landing one of these players at pick No. 8 would be a fine selection, but they will almost certainly be on the board at pick No. 15, too.

So, if the Saints can trade back and land an additional second round pick while still landing Tyson or Lemon, it would be a massive win.

Why this makes sense for the Buccaneers

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles (LB25) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers need a star linebacker to anchor the next gemeration of their defense. They've been very closely connected to Styles for weeks, but after his huge showing at the NFL Draft Combine, he's unlikely to make it to pick No. 15. If the Buccaneers love him as a prospect, they're going to need to jump the Cincinnati Bengals to land him. Assuming he doesn't go top five, the Buccaneers would need to trade with the Saints if they wanted to land Styles. It would cost next year's second round pick, too, but if Styles is the defensive anchor that he looks like, it would be worth it.