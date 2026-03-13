3 Free Agent WRs Saints Could Still Add to Bolster Offense for Tyler Shough

The New Orleans Saints came into free agency with a few major holes on their roster. They needed to bolster the defense as a whole, as defense is beginning to win again in the NFL. They also needed to address the interior of their offensive line, running back room, and wide receiver room.

The Saints did a fairly solid job of adding to the roster, especially considering their cap situation. They were able to add David Edwards to fill the hole at guard. Travis Etienne was brought in to complement and potentially replace Alvin Kamara. They lost Demario Davis, but replaced him with Kaden Elliss.

But the Saints didn't address the wide receiver position. There's a chance they are targeting a wide receiver at pick No. 8 in the NFL draft, but it would make more sense for them to add a veteran pass catcher in free agency before turning to the draft to find the best player available.

But who could they still add in free agency?

Atlanta Falcons WR Darnell Mooney

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney (1) runs after a catch against the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney is still available. He could be the perfect complement for Chris Olave. While Olave is a multi-level wide receiver with the ability to make any play in the playbook, Mooney is a deep threat, which would fit perfectly with Tyler Shough's big arm. He's coming off a down year with the Falcons and could be looking for a fresh start this offseason.

San Francisco 49ers WR Jauan Jennings

The Saints need a red zone threat and there might not be a better option on the market than San Francisco 49ers pass catcher Jauan Jennings, who brought in nine touchdown catches last year and six the season before. If utilized correctly and consistently, Jennings has the chance to hit 1,000 receiving yards in a season. He's a very talented pass catcher, but he might cost too much for the Saints.

New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If money is a problem, there's a chance the Saints could add veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs on a semi team-friendly deal. Diggs was a huge piece of helping young quarterback Drake Maye burst onto the scene last year. He could be the key piece that helps Shough do the same thing. There's no route that Diggs can't run, even as age catches up to him.